Patriots, TreVeyon Henderson get rookie deal done

With less than a week to go until training camp, the New England Patriots have finished signing their 2025 NFL Draft class. The final player to sign was second-round pick running back TreVeyon Henderson, who got his deal done on Friday evening.

The deal was first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter. Henderson, drafted 38th overall by the Patriots out of Ohio State, gets a fully-guaranteed contract, as has been the case for many of the top second-round picks this year.

Rookie contract values are preset by draft position through the rookie wage scale. Henderson's contract is a four-year deal worth $11.14 million dollars.

It's the first time second-round picks have gotten fully guaranteed contracts, which led to the delay in many of them signing. Henderson's deal was preceded by other players picked around him on Friday getting fully guaranteed deals, including 37th overall pick Jonah Savaiinaea and 39th overall pick Luther Burden III.

Henderson had a standout four-year career at Ohio State, starting as a true freshman and staying for four years. Last season he ran for 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was the fourth running back taken in the draft back in April.