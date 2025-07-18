Patriots Hub Podcast: 5 key defenders to watch in camp

The New England Patriots are almost certainly going to have a resurgence on defense in Mike Vrabel's first season.

Question is, how big of a bounce-back are we talking? And who's going to be a part of it? There are obvious names to know entering training camp, at all three levels. But there are also some under-the-radar players that will battle for key roles -- and could be battling for roster spots in the first place.

So, while we're fully expecting the likes of Milton Williams, Christian Barmore, Harold Landry, Keion White, Kyle Dugger, Jabrill Peppers, Christian Gonzalez, and Carlton Davis to comprise the Patriots' defensive heartbeat, the depth doesn't stop there. Despite their offseason roster overhaul, they still have spots to settle.

Read below for five players to keep in mind at the start of training camp, as the new-look Patriots finally get ready for the 2026 season. Alex Barth and I fully discuss the defense in our official Patriots Hub training camp preview, which you can watch in the above video or listen in the audio player.

DL Joshua Farmer

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Joshua Farmer

The only rookie on this list, Farmer became a Patriot after New England traded up in the fourth round to get him. He enters training camp as one of the team's more well-rounded defensive linemen, who has a chance to make an impact against both the run and the pass. Considering the team's clear depth of talent among their pass-rushers, Farmer should have a chance to make more headway as a run-stopper.

DT Khyiris Tonga

Syndication: Arizona Republic

Khyiris Tonga

About the aforementioned run defense...it's one of the big questions facing an aggressive-but-undersized Vrabel defense. If they're going to stop the run effectively and consistently, it's possible that Tonga plays a big role in that. An absolute tank, the 6-foot-2, 335-pound Tonga represents one of the Patriots' better bets to play a space-clogging role up the middle.

LB Anfernee Jennings

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Anfernee Jennings

One of the few holdovers from the Belichick/Mayo era on defense, Jennings does bring the kind of intensity and competitiveness that Vrabel is going to want from all his defenders. He's always been a more effective edge-setter than pass-rusher, but that is exactly why he may have a clear avenue to a roster spot. On paper, Jennings makes sense as the next man up after Harold Landry on the edge.

CB Alex Austin

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Alex Austin

The Patriots' cornerback group obviously has two clear headliners on the boundary, with Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis. The depth chart after them is a bit of a question mark. Austin feels like he'll have an edge to earn a spot as a third outside corner, but he could stand to get more work inside. Marcus Jones repped with the starters a lot in spring workouts, but the slot corner and third boundary roles are not finalized. Austin will be a player to watch for both spots.

S Marcus Epps

Marcus Epps

The Patriots have lacked a dependable deep safety since Devin McCourty retired. Epps has been mainly, exactly that throughout his career. He was limited in spring practices, as Jaylinn Hawkins remains on the roster and played that free safety role a lot. This should be a position battle to watch, and as long as Epps is healthy, we're giving him the edge as a Vrabel signing.