Recapping the busy Patriots 2025 offseason

Just like that, the New England Patriots' 2025 'offseason' is over. Starting with veteran report day for training camp tomorrow, the team will be in action in some sort from then until the end of the season in January (or ideally, February).

For the second year in a row, it was a very significant offseason for the Patriots. While last year saw the end of the Bill Belichick era, this winter and spring feature a more complete overhaul of both the roster and coaching staff.

Before we turn the page, and as a bit of a reminder of where things are at the start of camp, let's take a look back at the Patriots' offseason as a whole. We'll start all the way back in early January, just about 90 minutes after their 2024 season finale against the Bills ended...

January 5: Jerod Mayo fired

Billie Weiss/Getty Images

The Patriots didn't waste any time getting into their offseason. A little over an hour after their Week 18 game ended it was reported that Mayo had been fired after just one year on the job and a 4-13 season that included a Week 18 win that cost them the first overall pick in the draft. For the second year in a row, the Patriots would be undergoing a coaching search.

January 12: Mike Vrabel hired as head coach

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Reportedly one of if not the top available coaching job in this cycle, the Patriots were able to move fast in hiring Mayo's replacement. Vrabel had been tied to the job even before Mayo was official was fired, and within a week he was named the 16th head coach in franchise history. During the process the team also interviewed Ben Johnson, Byron Leftwich, and Pep Hamilton. Aaron Glenn denied a request to be interviewed as well.

February 6: New coaching staff finalized

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

During the previous year's coaching change Mayo had kept a number of coaching on staff who were with the team under Belichick. Under Vrabel, it quickly became clear a full overhaul was in the works. By the time the staff was officially announced in early February only four coaches from the 2024 staff remained, including the two special teams coaches in coordinator Jeremy Springer and assistant Tom Quinn.

Defensively Vrabel kept one general assistant and moved Ben McAdoo from the offensive to the defensive side of the ball. Beyond that he brought in a totally new group mostly made up of coaches he'd worked with in the past. That includes defensive coordinator Terrell Williams, who was a defensive line coach and assistant head coach under Vrabel in Tennessee.

On offense, Josh McDaniels returned for his third stint in New England. However, it's a different staff around him featuring significant experience. In addition to McDaniels there are two other coaches with head coaching experience (offensive line coach Doug Marrone and tight ends coach/passing game coordinator Thomas Brown) as well as a former offensive coordinator in wide receivers coach Todd Downing - although this will be his first time coaching that position. Only assistant offensive line coach Robert Kugler returns from the 2024 staff.

Vrabel also brought in John Streicher, who was with him in Tennessee. "Stretch" was an assistant to the head coach, coordinator of football development, and director of football administration for the Titans under Vrabel, then was a game management coordinator for Sean McVay last year with the Rams. His role has been compared to that of Ernie Adams under Belichick. There was also one major change in the front office, with Vrabel bringing in former Titans director of player personnel and interim GM Ryan Cowden as vice president of player personnel to work alongside him and Eliot Wolf.

February 26: Patriots' grade drops in 2024 NFLPA report card

Many viewed the Patriots' offseason favorably to this point, but heading into the NFL Combine there was a reminder of how much work lies ahead of Vrabel and his new staff. The 2024 NFLPA report card release had the Patriots as the 31st-ranked team in the league in terms of overall player satisfaction, down from 29th the year before. It left some questions about how successful the Patriots would be heading into free agency, even with a league-high $128 million in cap space.

February 25-March 2: NFL Combine

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

From a player evaluation standpoint, the 'main event' for the Patriots in Indy was the arm measurement of top tackle Will Campbell. Campbell measured in at 32 5/8-inches, well below the generally accepted benchmark of 33 inches.

March 9-12: Busy start to free agency

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

In addition to re-signing a couple of their own players the Patriots were able to add Harold Landry before the official start of free agency. They then had a busy Day 1, highlighted by making Milton Williams the highest-paid player in franchise history. He was one of a number of additions to the defense including Robert Spillane, Carlton Davis, and K'Lavon Chaisson.

Things were a bit quieter on offense to start free agency. Right tackle Morgan Moses was the big addition to boost the Patriots' weakest position group from 2024. He was joined by Mack Hollins and new backup quarterback Josh Dobbs. Initially the Patriots missed the big wave of wide receiver talent, not trading for D.K. Metcalf and then having Chris Godwin turn down a sizable offer to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Mid-March: Franchise cornerstones departures

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Free agency also came with more significant roster turnover. By the end of the offseason, there would be no more players who had won Super Bowls in New England in the past on the roster.

That started almost as soon as free agency opened. Two days into the new league year the Patriots released longtime center David Andrews, who was working his way back from a season-ending shoulder injury he suffered early in 2024. Andrews would later announce his retirement.

Later that week Jonathan Jones and Deatrich Wise both signed with the Washington Commanders after having spent their full NFL careers to that point in New England.

At the end of March the team moved on from another former captain. Ja'Whaun Bentley was released after he too missed most of the previous season with an injury.

That left Joe Cardona as the lone remaining player from the Super Bowl teams. He'd stay around for another month, but was released himself shortly after the draft.

March 25: Stefon Diggs signing

Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Diggs had visited the Patriots in mid-March, but after he left without a contract it seemed like that may be the end of the story. That wasn't the case though, and late on a Tuesday night the news broke that Diggs was signing a three-year, $69 million contract with the Patriots that included $26 million in guaranteed money.

After missing the initial run of available star receivers the Patriots were finally able to add one. However the signing came with initial questions given Diggs is 31 and coming off of a torn ACL.

March 28: Will Campbell's pro-day measurement

Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Between Campbell's initial arm measurement and the Patriots not adding a true left tackle in free agency, there were serious questions about how the Patriots would protect Drake Maye's blindside. However Campbell measured in at 33 inches at his pro day, one of a number of players whose numbers differed from the Combine. Reporting about incorrect measurements from the Combine around this time changes the conversation about the Patriots' fourth overall pick, and turned into a game of 'who do you really believe?'

March 31: Vrabel & Wolf speak at NFL Owners Meetings

Bill Messina/NBC Sports Boston

Coming out of free agency, there were questions about the Patriots' defense-heavy approach. Both Vrabel and Wolf spoke about their plan in sitdown interviews with 98.5's Mike Felger at the NFL Owners meetings. Vrabel also held a general press conference and got more into his thoughts on the offensive tackle draft class.

April 3: Joe Milton gets traded

David Butler II-Imagn Images

Throughout the offseason, rumors persisted that the Patriots could look to move Milton after his impressive performance in the season finale. Those came to a head just after the Owners Meetings, as he was sent to Dallas with a seventh-round pick for a fifth-round pick in return. Reporting at the time suggested Milton wanted a chance to compete for a bigger role, and Milton may have been in line to be the third quarterback in New England behind Maye and Dobbs, while Dallas didn't have a clear-cut backup at the time.

April 25-27: 2025 NFL Draft

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After a defense-heavy approach in free agency, the Patriots began their draft with four offensive picks. They addressed the need at left tackle by taking Campbell, added two speedy playmakers in running back TreVeyon Henderson and Kyle Williams, and a potential long-term answer at center in Jared Wilson.

On Day 3 the team turned its attention to defense at all three levels. The special teams unit was also overhauled with the Patriots selecting both the first kicker (Andy Borregales) and long snapper (Julian Ashby) in the later rounds. In total, the Patriots made 11 picks in the draft. They also signed a significant UDFA class with multiple players appearing to have a path to the roster.

May 14: Schedule release

Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Although the Patriots' 2025 opponents were already known, seeing them laid out in order with the schedule release - plus the context of when certain games would be like short weeks and the trip to Miami - seemed to lead to more bullish projections for the season from both analysts and fans.

May 19: Spring practices begin

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Patriots opened spring practices on May 19 with the first practice open to the media coming the next day. Things didn't exactly start on a high note, as Maye threw four interceptions in his first six passes. Other early storylines included Campbell sticking at left tackle, multiple receivers including Ja'Lynn Polk, Mack Hollins, and Stefon Diggs missing time due to injury, and the full-time return of Christian Barmore after his blood clot issue in 2024.

May 27: Stefon Diggs boat video leaks

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The first 'controversy' of the Mike Vrabel era came midway through OTAs. A video surfaced of Diggs on a party on a boat in Miami with an unknown substance, after he hadn't been in attendance at early practices. Diggs returned to the field after the video, which was addressed by both Vrabel and Diggs himself in public comments. Both acknowledged an internal conversation the matter and Vrabel said "we want to make great decisions on and off the field."

June 10: Spring practices end

Eric Canha-Imagn Images