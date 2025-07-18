Another Bruins prospect is reportedly joining the local college scene

Feb 14, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Bruins logo during the game between the Dallas Stars and the Boston Bruins at American Airlines Center.

The Boston Bruins have the Providence Bruins in the AHL and they have the Maine Mariners in the ECHL. And for this current wave of prospects making their way through the pipeline, they have Hockey East in the NCAA ranks.

And that third-level pipeline only strengthened this week with the word that 2025 draft pick Cole Chandler has committed to Northeastern Hockey for the 2026-27 season. Word of Chandler's 2026-27 commitment to the Huskies was first reported by Northeastern Hockey Blog.

Drafted in the fifth round (No. 133 overall) this past draft, Chandler is coming off a 2024-25 season that included 13 goals and 32 points in 64 games for QMJHL Shawinigan, along with five goals and 12 points in 16 playoff games.

Overall, the Nova Scotia native has recorded 16 goals and 42 points through 89 career games in the QMJHL, with a notable absence during his rookie season in 2023-24 due to health and injury issues.

Per NEHB's report, Chandler will play this next season for Shawinigan before making the move to the Huskies. And once that happens, the already-loaded Hockey East will welcome yet another Bruins prospect.

In 2025-26 alone, the Bruins will have six prospects playing at Boston College, one skating at Boston University, and a goalie at Providence College. And though they're not Hockey East, the Bruins will also have multiple prospects playing college hockey in New England, with one player at Harvard University and two players playing at Quinnipiac University.