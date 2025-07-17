The show reacts to Shane Gillis hosting the ESPYs

Toucher & Hardy had the date circled on their calendars: July 16, 2025. Shane Gillis hosting the ESPYs. So let's take a look.

Pity Fred wasn't in today to react, but we know he'd say Gillis was a marked upgrade from 2023, the year that Pat McAfee delivered the opening monologue. "Wait, didn't he host?" No, he did not. There was no host for the ESPY Awards that year. Because the higher-ups knew better.

So no Fred, unfortunately. But Hardy, Jon Wallach, and Ryan Johnston went through some of the highlights during What Happened Last Night, which airs weekday mornings at 6:30. They ended up pulling a lot of material from the opening monologue, which you can watch here.

Shane Gillis hosts the ESPYs

Gillis made plenty of sport of Caitlin Clark and the WNBA, which we were expecting. He poked fun at Shedeur Sanders having his number retired after a 13-12 season. And he even worked in a jab at Bill Belichick and his 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson.