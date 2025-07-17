It sounds like the Red Sox are still ‘aiming high’ for a pitcher trade

The Boston Red Sox may actually, seriously be trying to acquire a high-end starting pitcher.

"Ace," probably not, but a true No. 2 starter to park behind existing ace Garrett Crochet? Baseball insiders continue to whisper about Craig Breslow poking around for a legitimate option in the rotation, namely Joe Ryan of the Minnesota Twins.

Jarred Carrabis said as much on "The Baseball Hour" with Tony Massarotti on 98.5 The Sports Hub on Wednesday, and while he certainly can't guarantee a big move is coming from Boston, he believes they're making some kind of push.

"I think the smoke around the Joe Ryan stuff is legit," Carrabis said. "At least they're aiming high, it sounds like. But to speculate on where they ultimately land, who's to say?"

Carrabis is all but ruling out a move for the Nationals' Mackenzie Gore, who is in the midst of a career year with a 3.02 ERA and 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings, and profiles as a long-term ace. He believes the Red Sox would have to give up a similar package that they sent to Chicago for Crochet in the offseason, which would likely be a no-go for Breslow (and arguably not even possible).

But this corroborates a prior report by MLB Network insider Jon Morosi, who considers the Red Sox one of "a number of teams" monitoring the possibility of acquiring Ryan in a trade. The competition aspect may ultimately be what prevents Boston from bringing in Ryan, if the price tag rises too high.

However, Ryan more-or-less fits the profile of what Breslow reportedly prefers to get in a potential trade. He'd be under team control through 2027, with two arbitration-eligible seasons on his current contract. Ryan is a little "old" for a pitcher in arbitration years, since he first pitched in the majors at age 25. But at 29 he's enjoying a career-best season, with a 9-4 record, 2.72 ERA, and 121 strikeouts in 109.1 innings, earning his first All-Star nod in the process.

Joe Ryan (41) of the Minnesota Twins pitches during the 2025 MLB All Star Game.

Ryan is averaging 93.4 mph on his fastball so far in 2025, and mixes in a slider, splitter, and sinker (via Fangraphs). He's also shown excellent command of the strike zone, as he's 11th in the majors with a 5.4% walk rate. Despite the improved performance of Brayan Bello and Lucas Giolito in the Red Sox rotation this season, Ryan would drop in as the second guy after Crochet, a Cy Young candidate.