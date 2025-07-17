Patriots Hub Podcast: Separating the ‘locks’ from the rest at wide receiver

Anyone who's listened to the Patriots Hub Podcast with Alex Barth and me, knows that we often descend into semantical arguments when it comes to "roster locks." With Pats training camp, and Barth's annual roster projections, around the corner, we unfortunately found ourselves in another twisted debate about locks in the latest episode.

You can watch the full podcast above, or listen in the audio player below, for our training camp preview on the offense. But the wide receiver portion begins around 15:51, and that position is where we get into the "lock" discussion. What even is a lock? How are they determined? I tried my best not to annoy Barthy too much about it, but it's just how I feel and I apologize profusely.

Just like someone might have narrow criteria for induction into the Hall of Fame, I have a restricted view of "locks." Barth is a little more lenient, and so we bicker about it. But below is how I'm looking at the Patriots' wide receiver group entering camp, mainly who has the best chances to make the team and who has the worst.

With that in mind, below is a breakdown of the "tiers" of roster locks on one of the Patriots' most crowded depth charts. It's trickier than you think, because it's not accurate to say the Pats have "no" receivers. No clear No. 1 star, sure, unless you put a 31-year-old Stefon Diggs coming off an ACL tear in that category. But they are replete with NFL-caliber receivers, some of which could end up on other teams via trade or waivers come September.

LOCK: Kyle Williams

Kyle Williams

Barth and I both agree, Williams is in, no debate here. Williams is a rookie third-round pick, and those guys simply do not get cut or traded before playing their first game. It would take something wild and unforeseen, such as a shocking off-field event, for the unthinkable to take place. But I would argue that Williams is the only receiver on the team that can be reasonably argued as a 100% lock, no exceptions.

We'll see whether Williams can produce, but there's no question that he's going to be a Patriot in the 2025 season.

Safe Bets: Stefon Diggs, DeMario "Pop" Douglas, Mack Hollins

Stefon Diggs

To be fair ... logically speaking, if Diggs can't be considered a 100% lock because something could happen off the field or with his health, then nobody can. But the Patriots already knew what they were getting into with Diggs when they signed him, so the odds of it are greater.

Diggs is still working his way back from his ACL injury, based on his less-than-full participation in team drills in June's minicamp. His off-field escapades are well-documented and another incident would not be shocking. It would come from the clouds with Williams, which is why Diggs' lock status should be less than 100%.

Douglas, meanwhile, looked great in spring workouts and projects as a top target in the slot in Josh McDaniels' returning offense. But as Barth noted about other players on the roster in the podcast, Douglas lacks strong connections to the current coaching staff, still carries injury risk, and would have among the most trade value late in camp. We're still going to put Douglas on the roster in any projections going forward, but like Diggs, he feels more like 95% than 100.

As for Hollins, he was brought in to help establish head coach Mike Vrabel's culture and has connections to McDaniels from the Raiders. He also has easily the team's best size at the position (6-foot-4, 221 pounds). He's just not talented enough to warrant 100% lock status.

Questionable: Kendrick Bourne, Kayshon Boutte, Ja'Lynn Polk

Kayshon Boutte

Bourne, unlike Douglas, has a clear connection to the coaching staff, having played under McDaniels in 2021. He's stuck around New England like a cockroach, amid widespread turnover around him. So, he's likely to make the team in future roster projections. He's just not the kind of talent that you can totally rule out departing via trade, or even being cut outright, by the end of camp. The Pats would save $6.5 million in cash and $6.3 million against the cap by cutting him, so it wouldn't be an insane development.

Boutte, on the other hand, emerged over the course of Drake Maye's rookie season as a dependable target and big-play threat. He out-performed Bourne across the board in 2024, so it's not crazy to suggest he's higher on the depth chart entering camp. But he was bandied about in offseason trade rumors heading into the draft, so it sounds like he's been shopped. He could be a decent trade chip if the Pats decide to go in a different direction by the end of August.

Polk quickly became one of the most polarizing players on the team in a horrid rookie year, when his on-field production wasn't remotely close to matching his off-field aggrandizement. But just like it's unlikely for a rookie third-round pick to be cut, it's hard to imagine a second-round pick getting cut before his second season. But if Polk can't get back to full health and reasonably compete for a spot, he could affirm his place among the Patriots' biggest draft busts.

The Eastern Washington legend is in a tier all by himself. It's hard to describe Chism's status with the team, because he seems to fall somewhere between "questionable" and "long shot." He separated himself among the other receivers that have worked with the 2's and 3's in spring workouts, but it remains to be seen how viable he can be as an NFL receiver, and whether that would happen in New England.

He's going to be one of the critical bottom-half-of-the-roster players to watch throughout training camp. He's got the best chance of any undrafted rookie to make the team. And even if he doesn't, he could be a prime candidate for the practice squad.

Long Shots: Javon Baker, DeMeer Blankumsee, John Jiles, Jeremiah Webb

It's debatable whether Baker deserves to be in this group with the rest of these names, who are most likely no more than camp bodies and potential practice squad guys. He certainly has the physical talent of an NFL receiver. He just hasn't put it together consistently, and he's shown signs of a lack of maturity over his first season-plus.

We're betting that Baker ends up with another team during the season, for two reasons: he still has the skills to compete for playing time somewhere, and there's just not going to be room for him in New England with the amount of NFL-caliber guys on the roster. That's especially going to be the case if he continues to give Vrabel the occasional headache with his antics.

Projected Patriots Wide Receiver Depth Chart

Despite my relative lack of LOCKS to make the Patriots roster, they do need to have wide receivers. I got these five making the team, roughly in order:

Stefon Diggs

DeMario Douglas

Kyle Williams

Kendrick Bourne

Mack Hollins

So, Boutte and Polk would be the most notable cuts from this list. Chism and Baker barely miss the cut. It's also possible that the Pats keep six or even SEVEN wideouts, as Barth has argued in past podcasts. But if they want a shorter group and have to make tough decisions, consider this Dollywood's official prediction entering camp.