Damian Lillard makes his free agency decision

Despite rumors that the Boston Celtics were interested, free agent guard Damian Lillard is signing with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Damian Lillard has his new team, which is really his old team.

Lillard, who was released by the Milwaukee Bucks earlier this month and has been a free agent since, will return to the Portland Trail Blazers ESPN reported Thursday afternoon. He gets a three-year contract worth $42 million that includes a player option in the final year and a no-trade clause.

Since his release Lillard had been reported to be a potential Celtics target with 'mutual interest' between the two sides. Given the Celtics reported focus on getting under the second apron and luxury tax, it's hard to see how they would have made things fit with Lillard at that price range.

Instead Lillard heads back to Portland, where he spent the first 11 years of his NBA career. The Trail Blazers traded him to Milwaukee prior to the 2023-2024 season.

Last year Lillard averaged 24.9 points and 7.1 assists per game for Milwaukee while shooting 44.8% from the floor and 37.6% from three. However he tore his Achilles in the playoffs and will likely miss the entire upcoming season while rehabbing. He turned 35 earlier this week.

As for the Celtics, they'll continue to re-work their guard position after trading Jrue Holiday earlier this offseason. Derrick White and Payton Pritchard return after playing significant roles on last year's team and are joined by trade acquisition Anfernee Simons G-League MVP J.D. Davison.

