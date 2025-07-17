Damian Lillard makes his free agency decision

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – APRIL 22: Damian Lillard #0 of the Milwaukee Bucks dribbles the ball while being guarded by T.J. McConnell #9 of the Indiana Pacers in the first quarter in Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on April 22, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Damian Lillard has his new team, which is really his old team.

Lillard, who was released by the Milwaukee Bucks earlier this month and has been a free agent since, will return to the Portland Trail Blazers ESPN reported Thursday afternoon. He gets a three-year contract worth $42 million that includes a player option in the final year and a no-trade clause.

Since his release Lillard had been reported to be a potential Celtics target with 'mutual interest' between the two sides. Given the Celtics reported focus on getting under the second apron and luxury tax, it's hard to see how they would have made things fit with Lillard at that price range.

Instead Lillard heads back to Portland, where he spent the first 11 years of his NBA career. The Trail Blazers traded him to Milwaukee prior to the 2023-2024 season.

Last year Lillard averaged 24.9 points and 7.1 assists per game for Milwaukee while shooting 44.8% from the floor and 37.6% from three. However he tore his Achilles in the playoffs and will likely miss the entire upcoming season while rehabbing. He turned 35 earlier this week.