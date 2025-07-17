Christian Gonzalez receives high praise from NFL executives

Dec 1, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) lines up during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Over the past couple of weeks ESPN has been releasing its annual lists of positional player rankings in the NFL. Each year, Jeremy Fowler polls 70-plus league executives, coaches, and scouts to find the top 10 players at each position.

The New England Patriots weren't represented much throughout the lists. Hunter Henry was voted an honorable mention at tight end while safety Kyle Dugger and linebacker Robert Spillane received votes at their positions. The Patriots did finally get one top-10 player on the final list - cornerbacks - which was published on Thursday.

After his breakout sophomore season in 2024, Christian Gonzalez was voted as the sixth-best cornerback in football. He trails - in order - Pat Surtain II of the Denver Broncos, Derek Stingley Jr. of the Houston Texans, Denzel Ward of the Cleveland Browns, Trent McDuffie of the Kansas City Chiefs, and Sauce Gardner of the New York Jets.

While Gonzalez ultimately ranked sixth, he did get at least one first-place vote. He was also unranked altogether on some ballots.

"Gonzalez caught the league's full attention as an honorable mention last year despite missing 13 games with a shoulder injury in 2023," Fowler writes. "He reached top-10 status after his second-year performance, as expected, allowing 46 of 86 targets to be completed as the nearest defender in coverage. That 53.5% completion percentage was the third-lowest among 33 players with at least 75 targets coming their way.

"I think Gonzo is the next great one," Fowler relays from an assistant coach. "Skills, patience, length. He's the closest thing to Pat [Surtain II]. Smooth, big athlete, travels a lot, can matchup against the best guy."

This is the second league-recognition Gonzalez has gotten leading up to the 2025 season. Last week he was announced as the 84th player in the NFL's Top 100 list, which is voted on by other players.

Gonzalez, 23, had his breakout season after missing most of his rookie year due to a shoulder injury. He received second-team All-Pro honors last year.