Al Horford reportedly almost signed with west team, still deciding on future

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors drives to the basket against Al Horford #42 of the Boston Celtics during Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals.

Multiple recent comments have combined to paint a picture of what Al Horford is considering at the moment.

It sounds like a return to the Boston Celtics is not among those considerations, as C's president of basketball ops Brad Stevens recently said "It's hard to see Jrue [Holiday] go," while also mentioning Horford, Luke Kornet and Kristaps Porziņģis among the departures. But unlike the other three, Horford remains without a team.

Based on the most recent scuttlebutt around NBA media circles, Horford may still be deciding between playing and retiring. But if he does keep playing, the Golden State Warriors have emerged as a strong contender, among other clubs -- but the Warriors, in particular, apparently nearly landed Horford earlier this month.

NBA insider Marc Spears laid out the current thinking on Horford's end in a recent appearance on ESPN. He says the Warriors "expected [Horford] to sign last week." He obviously did not, yet. Spears mentions the Lakers, Bucks, and Hawks as teams still in the mix for Horford, and retirement is still on the table.

Stephen Curry (30) of the Golden State Warriors shoots the ball against Al Horford (42) of the Boston Celtics during Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Finals.

Spears even said his 10-year-old son, Ean, could play a role in his decision. He seems to believe that Ean would convince Horford to sign with the Warriors to chase a ring with Steph Curry, if anything.