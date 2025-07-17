10 noteworthy Bruins game on the 2025-26 schedule

Oct 14, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov (91) mixes it up with Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett (9) during the first period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

The Bruins have a lot to prove in 2025-26.

Whether it's for first-time NHL head coach Marco Sturm, the franchise goaltender who put forth one of the worst years possible, the team's younger forwards still looking to break through, or the new leadership core of David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy, and even Nikita Zadorov, there's not a lot of certainty when it comes to what the Bruins are throwing out there next year.

But the Bruins do know the when and where of their 2026-26 slate behind Wednesday's schedule drop featuring dates and times for all 82 games.

Let's take a look at the 10 most interesting games on their 2025-26 slate...

Wed., Oct. 8 at Capitals

Dec 31, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Jakob Chychrun (6) celebrates with left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) after scoring against the Boston Bruins at Capital One Arena. (Peter Casey-Imagn Images)

For the fourth time since 2009, and on the road for the third time out of that four-showdown slate, the Bruins will begin their season with a head-to-head against the Capitals out in DC. The Capitals were the top team in the East a season ago, though their showdowns with the Bruins were relatively even all things considered, as the Bruins went 1-2-0 against the Caps and broke even in goals for and goals against (eight each way). The Caps are bringing back what's essentially their same roster back, though Ryan Leonard is now a full-time member of their roster after beginning last season at Boston College.

Thurs, Oct. 9 vs. Blackhawks

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 24: Charlie McAvoy #73 of the Boston Bruins skates with the puck against Connor Bedard #98 of the Chicago Blackhawks. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

In one of the weirder things on this year's schedule, the Bruins will begin their season with a traveling back-to-back, with Boston hosting Connor Bedard and the Blackhawks the next night after kicking things off against the Capitals.

This game will be Marco Sturm's first home game behind the Boston bench, The Bruins have seemingly constantly circled being a better home team as one of their goals for any new head coach, and it stands to reason that they'll want that out of Sturm and his staff even after a 20-14-7 home record last season.

Tues, Oct. 21 vs. Panthers

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images Jun 17, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Panthers winger Brad Marchand (63) hoists the Stanley Cup after winning game six of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final against the Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena.

The Bruins and Panthers will face each other just three times next season (sick schedule, NHL), and just one of those contests will come in Boston, with Brad Marchand set to make his Boston return on Oct. 21. It's likely to be an emotional night for Marchand, who opted not to get any sort of video tribute or acknowledgement from the Bruins when he first 'appeared' in Boston as a Panther (he was injured and not in Florida's lineup). But even beyond that, these Panthers-Bruins showdown have been tremendous theater over the last three seasons, with the Bruins winning 13 of the 25 matchups between these two franchises over the last three seasons including postseason play.

Sat., Nov. 8 at Maple Leafs

Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - FEBRUARY 25: David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins celebrates after scoring against the Toronto Maple Leafs at TD Garden on February 25, 2025.

The first Bruins-Leafs game of the 2025-26 season will come on Nov. 8 up in Toronto. One of three showdowns between the Original Six rivals, this game will also come on Hockey Hall of Fame weekend, which means that Zdeno Chara will be in the building and be honored that night. Chara was a thorn in Toronto's side even before joining the Bruins in 2006, and was part of those Bruins teams that eliminated Toronto in the first round in 2013, 2018, and 2019.

Fri., Nov. 28 vs. Rangers

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 05: Elias Lindholm #28 of the Boston Bruins celebrates his goal against the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on February 05, 2025. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Black Friday matinee is one of those games that I firmly believe should always belong to Boston (it's sort of like Thanksgiving games in Detroit, in my opinion), and that's indeed the case in 2025-26, as the Bruins will host the Rangers in a 1 p.m. head-to-head at TD Garden the day after Thanksgiving.

Thurs., Dec. 4 vs. Blues

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 30: Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery speaks to the media after the Florida Panthers defeat the Bruins 4-3 in overtime of Game Seven of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden on April 30, 2023. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Bruins dismissed head coach Jim Montgomery after they had concluded their 2024-25 season series with the Blues, meaning they did not get to see Montgomery behind a St. Louis bench following his move from Boston to St. Louis last season. The move obviously worked wonders for the Blues, who came out of the 4 Nations break as the hottest team in hockey, while the Bruins sputtered, stalled, and sold under interim head coach Joe Sacco.

There's a pretty strong feeling of resentment between these parties when you dig beneath the surface, so this game could be a fun one.

Sun., Jan. 11 vs. Penguins

PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 13: Evgeni Malkin #71 of the Pittsburgh Penguins reacts after scoring a goal during the second period in Game Six of the First Round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the New York Rangers at PPG PAINTS Arena on May 13, 2022. (Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

We are rapidly approaching the end of an era in the game of hockey. And 2025-26 may come with another harsh reminder of that, as Evgeni Malkin could be entering his final season as a Pittsburgh Penguin. The Penguins have already said that they're not going to re-sign Malkin before the end of next season, so this is legit. Growing up with the Crosby-Malkin-Letang trifecta as a constant obstacle in the Eastern Conference, it's hard to imagine 'Geno' in any other sweater, so we'll have to enjoy these showdowns while we still got 'em.

(That 2013 series between the Bruins and Penguins remains the most competitive sweep I have ever seen in any series and in any sport.)

Sun., Feb. 1 at Lightning

Mar 15, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) makes a save against Lightning right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand (22) at TD Garden. (Eric Canha-Imagn Images)

The Bruins are going back outdoors in 2026, but in an undeniably unique spot, with the Bruins and Lightning set to go at it at the home of the Buccaneers: Raymond James Stadium. An outdoor game in Florida? Sign me up.

This will be Boston's first time back outdoors since the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park, and be just their third time participating in an outdoor game outside of Massachusetts, having previously played at Notre Dame Stadium in the 2019 Winter Classic and at Lake Tahoe during the 2021 season.

Thurs., Feb. 26 vs. Blue Jackets

Apr 21, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Charlie Coyle (10) in action during the game between the Dallas Stars and the Colorado Avalanche in game two of the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Bruins made one hell of a deal for themselves when they sent Charlie Coyle to the Avalanche in exchange for high-scoring prospect Will Zellers and a second-round pick. And that trade has only gotten better for Boston when considering that the Avs have since sent Coyle to Columbus via trade.

So, circle Feb. 26 as the date that Coyle makes his return to Boston. A Weymouth, Mass. native, Coyle was a Bruin from 2019 to 2025, and was a stand-up guy for the club on and off the ice, with countless charitable endeavors and community work during his time with the club.

Coyle put up 96 goals and 230 points in his 452 games with the Bruins, with his 230 points ranking as the 11th-most among American-born forwards in B’s history.

Tues., Mar. 31 vs. Stars

DALLAS, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 14: Nikita Zadorov #91 of the Bruins skates with the puck during the third period against Stars at American Airlines Center in Dallas, (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

It's admittedly pretty hard to feel super high on the Bruins and their 2025-26 season. This was a team that desperately needed more offensive firepower, and the offseason hasn't really addressed that part of their game.