LISTEN LIVE

Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick both claim ‘risk’ in initial 2000 hiring

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and former head coach Bill Belichick have had a bit of a back and forth in the media over the last couple of weeks….

Alex Barth

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 11: Head coach Bill Belichick (L) of the New England Patriots speaks to the media as owner Robert Kraft (R) looks on during a press conference at Gillette Stadium on January 11, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Belichick announced he is stepping down as head coach after 24 seasons with the team. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and former head coach Bill Belichick have had a bit of a back and forth in the media over the last couple of weeks. It began with Kraft appearing on a podcast with two players that helped both reach significant success - Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski.

As a guest on their 'Dudes On Dudes' podcast last week, Edelman asked Kraft what he believed was his 'best decision' as the owner of the Patriots.

"Well the one that got questioned the most was in 1999, I gave up a No. 1 draft pick for a coach that had only won a little over 40% of his games, to get him out from - I don't know if there are any Jets fans here?," Kraft replied. "I think getting Bill Belichick to come to the Patriots in 1999 was a big risk and I got hammered in the Boston media, but I think - he was with us for 24 years and we did O.K."

At the time Kraft hired Belichick, he'd had significant success as the defensive coordinator of the New York Giants and Jets (as well as an assistant head coach and defensive backs coach in New England in 1996 under Bill Parcells). As the head coach of the Cleveland Browns Belichick went 6-10 in his first year in 1991, improving steadily to an 11-5 season and a playoff berth in 1994. Ahead of an impending move and looming significant changes the team went 5-11 in 1995 with Belichick being let go after the season. In total Belichick went 36-44 in Cleveland, good for a 45% winning percentage.

Jan 1, 1995; Cleveland, OH, USA; FILE PHOTO; New England Patriots head coach Bill Parcells talks with Cleveland Browns head coach Bill Belichick prior to the 1994 Wild Card Playoff Game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Photo By USA TODAY Sports © Copyright USA TODAY SportsUSA TODAY Sports

<em>Bill Belichick, then the coach of the Cleveland Browns, speaks with his former boss Bill Parcells, then the coach of the New England Patriots. </em>

At the time Kraft was trying to hire Belichick, he was in line to be the next head coach of the Jets following Parcells' departure. Kraft ended up having to 'trade' for Belichick, sending a first-round pick in 2000 to New York.

Following Kraft's interview, ESPN's Don Van Natta Jr. reached out to Belichick for a response. That was published on Wednesday.

"As I told Robert multiple times through the years, I took a big risk by taking the New England Patriots head coaching job," Belichick said in a statement to ESPN. "I already had an opportunity to be the Head Coach of the New York Jets, but the ownership situation was unstable."

Belichick added that some who worked for the Patriots and others in the league cautioned him about taking the job.

"I had been warned by multiple previous Patriots' coaches, as well as other members of other NFL organizations and the media, that the New England job was going to come with many internal obstacles," Belichick said. "I made it clear that we would have to change the way the team was managed to regain the previously attained success."

This was not long after Kraft and Parcells had publicly feuded about control of the team. That was highlighted by the famous Parcells quote "they want you to cook the dinner; at least they ought to let you shop for some of the groceries," in reference to the 1996 draft.

Upon coming to New England Belichick was given full control over a roster that needed significant work. The team was coming off of a 5-11 season and $10 million over the salary cap. Two years later, Belichick led the team to its first of six Super Bowl wins under his watch.

Belichick added in his statement to ESPN, "I appreciated Robert giving me the opportunity to make those changes and build a program that was consistent with my vision for a championship team."

New England PatriotsNFL
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
Related Stories
TAMPA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 28: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throws during training camp at Raymond James Stadium on August 28, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
NFLBuccaneers throwback jersey release includes Tom BradyAlex Barth
Jun 10, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers (5) helps direct a drill during minicamp held in the WIN Field House at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
NFLFamiliar theme continues in new ‘Forged In Foxborough’ trailerAlex Barth
Jun 9, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel (center blue vest) huddles the team during minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
NFLPatriots Mailbag: Getting ready for training campAlex Barth
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect