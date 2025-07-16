Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick both claim ‘risk’ in initial 2000 hiring

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 11: Head coach Bill Belichick (L) of the New England Patriots speaks to the media as owner Robert Kraft (R) looks on during a press conference at Gillette Stadium on January 11, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Belichick announced he is stepping down as head coach after 24 seasons with the team. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and former head coach Bill Belichick have had a bit of a back and forth in the media over the last couple of weeks. It began with Kraft appearing on a podcast with two players that helped both reach significant success - Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski.

As a guest on their 'Dudes On Dudes' podcast last week, Edelman asked Kraft what he believed was his 'best decision' as the owner of the Patriots.

"Well the one that got questioned the most was in 1999, I gave up a No. 1 draft pick for a coach that had only won a little over 40% of his games, to get him out from - I don't know if there are any Jets fans here?," Kraft replied. "I think getting Bill Belichick to come to the Patriots in 1999 was a big risk and I got hammered in the Boston media, but I think - he was with us for 24 years and we did O.K."

At the time Kraft hired Belichick, he'd had significant success as the defensive coordinator of the New York Giants and Jets (as well as an assistant head coach and defensive backs coach in New England in 1996 under Bill Parcells). As the head coach of the Cleveland Browns Belichick went 6-10 in his first year in 1991, improving steadily to an 11-5 season and a playoff berth in 1994. Ahead of an impending move and looming significant changes the team went 5-11 in 1995 with Belichick being let go after the season. In total Belichick went 36-44 in Cleveland, good for a 45% winning percentage.

USA TODAY Sports <em>Bill Belichick, then the coach of the Cleveland Browns, speaks with his former boss Bill Parcells, then the coach of the New England Patriots. </em>

At the time Kraft was trying to hire Belichick, he was in line to be the next head coach of the Jets following Parcells' departure. Kraft ended up having to 'trade' for Belichick, sending a first-round pick in 2000 to New York.

Following Kraft's interview, ESPN's Don Van Natta Jr. reached out to Belichick for a response. That was published on Wednesday.

"As I told Robert multiple times through the years, I took a big risk by taking the New England Patriots head coaching job," Belichick said in a statement to ESPN. "I already had an opportunity to be the Head Coach of the New York Jets, but the ownership situation was unstable."

Belichick added that some who worked for the Patriots and others in the league cautioned him about taking the job.

"I had been warned by multiple previous Patriots' coaches, as well as other members of other NFL organizations and the media, that the New England job was going to come with many internal obstacles," Belichick said. "I made it clear that we would have to change the way the team was managed to regain the previously attained success."

This was not long after Kraft and Parcells had publicly feuded about control of the team. That was highlighted by the famous Parcells quote "they want you to cook the dinner; at least they ought to let you shop for some of the groceries," in reference to the 1996 draft.

Upon coming to New England Belichick was given full control over a roster that needed significant work. The team was coming off of a 5-11 season and $10 million over the salary cap. Two years later, Belichick led the team to its first of six Super Bowl wins under his watch.