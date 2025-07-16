Patriots Mailbag: Getting ready for training camp

The end of the NFL offseason is almost here. Football returns to Foxborough a week from today, when the New England Patriots will hold their first training camp practice of 2025.

Leading up to the start of camp next week we'll have plenty of preview coverage right here on 985TheSportsHub.com. To start though, we're going to take a look at what you, the fans, are curious about before the season kicks off with a pre-camp Patriots Mailbag...

I'll go starting left guard here, because it's the most important. After having the worst offensive line in the NFL last year, improving up front is paramount to Drake Maye taking a bigger step in Year 2. They should be better overall with upgrades at tackle but an unknown at guard is still not ideal.

The depth tight end battle will also be an interesting one, since it's as much about what the team wants styalistically as much as it is overall talent. Will they look to keep another pass catcher (Jack Westover or Gee Scott Jr.)? A blocker (CJ Dippre)? Or an H-back (Jaheim Bell)?

A sneaky important position battle is kick returner. With the touchback now moving to the 35-yard-line, the expectation is the rate of kickoff returns will increase significantly. That means that job is an important as ever. The Patriots will need at least one new kick returner this year, after JaMycal Hasty and Antonio Gibson handled most of the reps in 2024.

To the first question, I think it's highly unlikely but if anybody replaces Jones on punt returns DeMario Douglas probably has the best skillset to do so. The kick returner job should be wide open next to Antonio Gibson - if he returns to that role from a year ago. One player I'd like to see get reps there is Isaiah Bolden, who was a talented kick returner in college. He saw some time there this spring.

The Patriots ultimately carrying seven receivers is probably more realistic than some people are making it out to be, but still unlikely. Odds are the final spot or two would be created via trade as players like Kayshon Boutte and/or Kendrick Bourne should hold trade value.

As for Chism, he had a great start to the spring but it's impossible to outright win a roster spot in June. That being said he did about as much as you could realistically ask a UDFA to do in that setting. Still, he'll need to keep performing - especially once the pads come on - to keep himself in the conversation this summer.

To be clear, Henderson is not holding out at this time. There's still a few more days until that situation would even present itself, with the Patriots' report date for rookies being July 19 (and July 22 for veterans).

Still, this is a situation to monitor. For those not familiar, the Browns and Texans had the first two picks in the second round and gave their players fully-guaranteed contracts - a first for second-round picks since the rookie wage scale began in 2011. Now, the rest of the second-round has yet to sign, as the cutoff from fully-guaranteed contracts to not remains up in the air. For more on that situation, check out our breakdown here.

The thing about the new Patriots' system is White can do both. His versatility is one of his strengths, and it wouldn't be surprising if he splits his time between the interior and edge this season.

Also, the Patriots may need him on the outside more than the inside. As long as Christian Barmore and Milton Williams are healthy, their primary interior rush should be covered. Getting White on the field with Barmore and Milton likely means playing him at end.

To answer the first part, usually new uniforms are announced before training camp so it seems like it should be soon. At the same time when Nike has had similar special edition uniforms in college football they won't announce them until in-season - sometimes a week or two before the game. I'm starting to wonder if that could be the case here. The rivalry uniforms are tied to divisions, and the Patriots' first divisional game is Week 2 against Miami so the wait might not be long even if that is the case.

For Forged in Foxborough, I'm interested in hearing the offensive coaches mic'd up during practice. So much of the ceiling on that side of the ball is tied to internal growth and player development, which relates strongly to coaching.