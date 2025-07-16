Gary Washburn on LeBron’s next move, Horford’s future

It was a pleasure having old friend Gary Washburn back on the program to talk about LeBron's next move and all things NBA.

Gary was kind enough to check in with us at the crack of dawn, Las Vegas time, right smack dab in the middle of his coverage of the NBA Summer League. Gary is the national basketball writer and Celtics reporter at the Boston Globe. You can read his columns and stories here.

Summer League is in full swing, and while things have been relatively quiet on the Celtics front--save the Damian Lillard rumblings, which are growing louder--there's plenty happening across the league that could impact Boston in some way, shape, or form.

Lebron's next move?

As Fred, Hardy, and Wallach discussed, LeBron James could end up asking his way out of L.A., despite opting into his latest deal. He's likely seeing what NBA insiders and fans alike are seeing: the L.A. Lakers are en route to being Luka's team, not LeBron's.