Familiar theme continues in new ‘Forged In Foxborough’ trailer

Ahead of Part of of the Forged In Foxborough series releasing this Friday, the New England Patriots dropped another trailer on Tuesday afternoon. In just under two minutes the new teaser shows multiple mic'd up scenes from Patriots spring practices.

One of the first comes after a practice, and begins with head coach Mike Vrabel addressing the team. He then hands it off to Jabrill Peppers to break down the huddle.

"In order to be able to take advantage of sh---y football, we've got to be able to eliminate that s--t ourselves bro," Peppers said. "Don't be no repeat offender bro. Do what you're supposed to do when you're supposed to do it."

That message stands out, as it's very similar to something Vrabel said during his introductory press conference back in January. Asked for the pillars of the program he'd be building in New England, Vrabel cited 'taking advantage of bad football' as an early box to check.

"We just want to be good enough to take advantage of bad football. That's where we're going to start," he said at the time. "That's what I've tried to tell all the players is right now - I don't know if we're good enough to take advantage of bad football. I'm unsure. Like we're undefeated right now, but if we can just work towards taking advantage of bad football and being good enough to, when somebody makes a mistake, capitalizing on it and not being the ones that make the mistakes, and focusing on the little things and the details and helping them do their job better, that's a great place to start."

As we detailed back in May that concept, while easier said than done, will be crucial in the Patriots starting to improve after back-to-back four-win seasons. That's especially true with a weaker schedule this year.

Capitalizing on opponents mistakes was something the Patriots were among the worst at in the league last year. For example they struggled to force turnovers defensively, and when they did the offense scored on just 18.2% of the resulting drives - the third-lowest rate in the league.

When Vrabel made that initial comment the Patriots hadn't even built their coaching staff, never mind starting to work with the roster. Here six months later though the idea is coming up again from a leader on the team, meaning it's likely something Vrabel is preaching behind the scenes.