Celtics’ forward depth takes hit with latest departure

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – DECEMBER 02: Drew Peterson #13 of the Boston Celtics attempts a three-point shot against the Miami Heat during the fourth quarter at the TD Garden on December 02, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Drew Peterson didn't make a big impact for the Boston Celtics, but could've had an opportunity to for a step forward with Jayson Tatum on the shelf. That won't be happening.

Peterson has signed a two-way deal with the Charlotte Hornets, according to Shams Charania on Tuesday. Hornets head coach Charles Lee, who coached Peterson as an assistant for the Celtics in the 2023-24 season, ostensibly played a role in poaching the young forward out of Boston.

An undrafted free agent out of USC, Peterson played 28 games over his first two NBA seasons with the Celtics. He most recently played 25 games with one start in 2024-25. While he averaged only 7.4 minutes and 2.2 points per game, Peterson was an efficient 3-point shooter when called upon; he averaged 39.4% last season and has shot 42.1% from downtown so far in his career.

Peterson was also an effective rebounder for a reserve, 3-point-shooting forward, as he's averaged 7.1 boards per 36 minutes in his career.

Former Boston Celtics forward Drew Peterson (left)

The Celtics' forward depth is one of the team's bigger questions marks entering the 2025-26 season, which will be played mostly, if not entirely, without Tatum. Sam Hauser remains in the fold and has a chance to start games, while the C's also acquired Georges Niang and Josh Minott via trade and free agency, respectively. Xavier Tillman, Miles Norris, and Torrey Craig also remain in the organization as the Celtics hit the midway point of Summer League ball.

Even with a thin talent pool at the forward spots, Peterson may not have seen the floor very much in Boston. He may not in Charlotte, either, as his "two-way" deal implies that he'll spend time in the G League, where he'd be paid a lower salary than he would in the NBA.