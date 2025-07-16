Caitlin Clark suffers injury against Sun; Fever make pitch for Boston WNBA team

BOSTON — Fans from across New England packed TD Garden for the opportunity to watch a generational talent. It wasn’t a member of the Celtics or even a new Bruins prospect. It was a type of player that Causeway Street had never seen.

Insert Caitlin Clark.

The basketball phenom has taken over the WNBA in just her second professional season, presenting a spectacle that many couldn’t pass up Tuesday evening. Clark’s presence drew so much attention that the Connecticut Sun, which plays its games at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, opted to travel north on I-95 to play the Indiana Fever 111 miles away from home in a larger, NBA venue, marking the second consecutive season the Garden hosted the Sun.

Even Celtics star Jaylen Brown was in attendance.

Clark, who recently returned from a left groin injury and appeared to suffer another lower-body injury in the game’s final moments, struggled to find her usual offensive rhythm throughout most of the contest. But she still provided a glimpse of her talents to a sold-out Garden when she nailed clutch baskets that gave the Fever a seven-point lead late in the fourth quarter, enough to give Indiana an 85-77 victory over Connecticut. The Fever improved to 12-10 while the Sun fell to a league-worst 3-19.

“It's the first time we've had a full roster, really,” Indiana head coach Stephanie White said. “I mean, we've had all of our rotation players, and I said it pregame, we have not had a full practice with our entire roster. But they're having to learn in-game. Really since training camp, it's the first time we've had our complete roster. So they're having to learn one another in-game.

“I thought Connecticut did a really good job of being disruptive, more disruptive than we've seen in the last few games. They got into us. They disrupted our rhythm, timing and flow, and we had to find different ways to win. Sometimes you have to win ugly, and we were fortunate to be able to do that.”

Entering the final five minutes of the contest, Clark was scoreless in the second half with only five points. Clark’s uncharacteristic performance quickly subsided with a layup and a hard drive to the basket on a fast break, resulting in a foul and two made free throws. She drilled her first — and only — 3-pointer of the game seconds later, eliciting roars from the Garden crowd en route to her 14-point showing.

“I think for myself, the Celtics are one of the premier organizations of the NBA,” Clark said. “You always grow up knowing what the Celtics are about, and obviously having won a championship two years ago now, it's kind of cool to just be in this building and kind of surround yourself with the greatness that has played in this arena over the course of however many years.”

Shooting woes were persistent throughout the contest for Clark, who shot 4-of-14 from the floor and 1-for-7 from 3-point range. She took advantage of free throws with a 5-of-6 mark. With her offense struggling, Clark dished out seven assists to teammates while grabbing eight rebounds. Guard Kelsey Mitchell led the Fever in scoring with 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting, while forward Natasha Howard chipped in with 18 points on an 8-of-11 clip.

After Clark found a cutting Mitchell for a layup, she grabbed the inside of her right leg before she was taken out of the game. Clark was emotional on her way to the bench, where she stayed for the final 40 seconds of the contest, raising questions about her status for the Fever’s next game at New York on Wednesday. The WNBA announced pregame that Clark would compete in the 3-point contest, which will be held in Indiana on Friday, but her appearance could be in jeopardy given her injury.

“[Clark is] being evaluated,” White said. “We’ll see where we are with that. Certainly, we’ll have another evaluation, probably, and conversation in the morning, see where we are. This group has played without her. At least we have experience in that. We know that we have a tough opponent in New York. We know that it’s going to be a challenge no matter what. We’ve just got to get locked in and get ready to compete.”

Jul 15, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts on the bench after a play in the final second of the game against the Connecticut Sun at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

The extra attention Clark brings to cities allows local WNBA teams to showcase their talent to their markets, many of which receive a significant increase in attendance for home games against Clark and company. Clark’s WNBA debut game, which was against the Sun on May 14, 2024, garnered 2.12 million viewers, the most viewed WNBA broadcast on ESPN2 entering the 2025 season.

Connecticut head coach Rachid Meziane said he “had no info” on the future of the franchise — in regards to what it means for the outlook of his team to play at the Garden — ahead of his team’s game against Indiana while stressing the importance of taking advantage of opportunities to grow women’s basketball. He didn’t comment on any WNBA relocation or expansion to the Boston market.

The Fever did not hold back about wanting to return to play another game in Boston, complementing the TD Garden’s atmosphere and acknowledging the significance of playing in an arena that is the home to many historic moments.

“I thought it was a lot of fun,” guard Sophie Cunningham said. “There is so much history in this building. I really like Boston, man. I really like Boston. Y’all need to get a team here. I think just playing in the Garden, it’s exciting.”

WNBA expansion has ballooned in recent years, as the Golden State Valkyries — the newest member of the 13-team league — are in the midst of their inaugural season. The league plans to grow to 18 teams by 2030, with those five future organizations — Portland, Toronto, Cleveland, Detroit and Philadelphia — all owned by their market’s NBA franchise.

With the recent sale of the Celtics to a private equity group led by Bill Chisholm, perhaps it’s possible for a Boston WNBA team with a Celtics connection to emerge in the future. A significant hurdle unique to Boston compared with other cities is that the TD Garden is owned by Jeremy Jacobs and the Bruins, potentially creating summer scheduling conflicts with a Boston WNBA team that has a connection with the Celtics. Some NBA-owned WNBA teams play in different venues, but that would require another indoor arena to house a basketball team to open in Boston.

Maybe Tuesday’s crowd was the evidence needed to create more serious conversations about bringing a WNBA team to Boston. Possibly, the logistical issues are too much to turn Boston’s dream into reality. But what is for certain is that fans must take advantage of Sun games at the TD Garden if they want to experience the atmosphere of a large-market WNBA team in Boston.