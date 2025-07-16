LISTEN LIVE

Buccaneers throwback jersey release includes Tom Brady

On Tuesday the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced a new throwback jersey. In honor of their 50th anniversary the Bucs are bringing back the road version of their ‘Creamsicle’ uniforms from…

Alex Barth
TAMPA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 28: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throws during training camp at Raymond James Stadium on August 28, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – AUGUST 28: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throws during training camp at Raymond James Stadium on August 28, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

On Tuesday the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced a new throwback jersey. In honor of their 50th anniversary the Bucs are bringing back the road version of their 'Creamsicle' uniforms from their early years as a franchise.

As part of the announcement the Bucs released an into video. Captioned "for those who built our legacy — and the ones forging its future," it includes a shot of former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during his time with the Bucs.

That's not much of a surprise, as Brady won a Super Bowl in Tampa in 2020. It's one quick reference in a three-and-a-half minute video that goes through the entire Bucs' history.

What is a bit more surprising is in the Bucs' team store. NFL on FOX reporter Greg Auman shared a picture on Tuesday of the team selling a Brady version of the new throwback jersey.

Not only is this not a jersey Brady will wear, he never even wore the home version of the 'Creamsicle' jersey during his three years in Tampa. That uniform didn't return until 2023, the first year of his retirement. The Bucs have also sold that version of a Brady jersey online. Even as a longtime Patriot and now Las Vegas Raiders' owner, Brady's influence still comes through in Tampa.

Still, it's probably smart business. Take the greatest player in the history of the sport, and one of the best jerseys in the history of the sport, and it's bound to be popular, even potentially beyond Bucs fans.

It's just a shame the Creamsicle jerseys didn't come back a year earlier. If they had, Brady might have worn arguably the two best throwback uniforms in the NFL in his career, between those and the Pat Patriots.

October 21, 2012; Foxboro, MA USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) directs the offense during the second quarter against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY SportsBob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The Patriots still sell the throwback Brady jersey, as well as a Brady jersey for the current uniform - which he also never wore. At some point soon the Patriots will be getting a new alternate jersey as part of the new 'Rivalries' program - it will be interesting to see if there's a Brady version of that too.

New England PatriotsNFLTom Brady
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
Related Stories
Jun 10, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers (5) helps direct a drill during minicamp held in the WIN Field House at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
NFLFamiliar theme continues in new ‘Forged In Foxborough’ trailerAlex Barth
Jun 9, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel (center blue vest) huddles the team during minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
NFLPatriots Mailbag: Getting ready for training campAlex Barth
Terry McLaurin
NFLThe time has never been better for the Patriots to strike on Terry McLaurinMatt Dolloff
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect