Buccaneers throwback jersey release includes Tom Brady

On Tuesday the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced a new throwback jersey. In honor of their 50th anniversary the Bucs are bringing back the road version of their 'Creamsicle' uniforms from their early years as a franchise.

As part of the announcement the Bucs released an into video. Captioned "for those who built our legacy — and the ones forging its future," it includes a shot of former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during his time with the Bucs.

That's not much of a surprise, as Brady won a Super Bowl in Tampa in 2020. It's one quick reference in a three-and-a-half minute video that goes through the entire Bucs' history.

What is a bit more surprising is in the Bucs' team store. NFL on FOX reporter Greg Auman shared a picture on Tuesday of the team selling a Brady version of the new throwback jersey.

Not only is this not a jersey Brady will wear, he never even wore the home version of the 'Creamsicle' jersey during his three years in Tampa. That uniform didn't return until 2023, the first year of his retirement. The Bucs have also sold that version of a Brady jersey online. Even as a longtime Patriot and now Las Vegas Raiders' owner, Brady's influence still comes through in Tampa.

Still, it's probably smart business. Take the greatest player in the history of the sport, and one of the best jerseys in the history of the sport, and it's bound to be popular, even potentially beyond Bucs fans.

It's just a shame the Creamsicle jerseys didn't come back a year earlier. If they had, Brady might have worn arguably the two best throwback uniforms in the NFL in his career, between those and the Pat Patriots.

