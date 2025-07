Bruins announce official 2025-26 schedule

MONTREAL, QC – NOVEMBER 26: A detail of the Boston Bruins logo is seen during the third period against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre on November 26, 2019 in Montreal, Canada. The Boston Bruins defeated the Montreal Canadiens 8-1.

The Boston Bruins have released their official regular season schedule for the 2025-26 season.

Boston will take on the Washington Capitals in the season opener on the road on Wednesday, Oct. 8. The B’s will have a quick turnaround to kick things off, as they return to Boston to host the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday, Oct. 8 at TD Garden, in an Original Six matchup to kick off the home schedule.

The Bruins will most notably take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 1, as part of the NHL's "Stadium Series." The start time for that game will be announced at a later date.

Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins celebrates after scoring a goal.

You can check out the full schedule with this handy PDF at the Bruins website, or read the complete slate of games below.

Full Bruins Schedule, 2025-26

October

Wednesday, 10/8/25 @ Washington Capitals. 7:30pm

Thursday, 10/9/25 vs Chicago Blackhawks, 7pm

Saturday, 10/11/25 vs Buffalo Sabres, 7pm

Monday, 10/13/25 vs Tampa Bay Lightning, 1pm

Thursday, 10/16/25 @ Vegas Golden Knights, 10pm

Saturday, 10/18/25 @ Colorado Avalanche, 9pm

Sunday, 10/19/25 @ Utah Mammoth, 7pm

Tuesday, 10/21/25 vs Florida Panthers, 7:30pm

Thursday, 10/23/25 vs Anaheim Ducks, 7pm

Saturday, 10/25/25 vs Colorado Avalanche, 3pm

Monday, 10/27/25 @ Ottawa Senators, 7:30pm

Tuesday, 10/28/25 vs New York Islanders, 7:15pm

Thursday, 10/30/25 vs Buffalo Sabres, 7pm

November

Saturday, 11/1/25 vs Carolina Hurricanes, 1pm

Tuesday, 11/4/25 @ New York Islanders, 7pm

Thursday, 11/6/25 vs Ottawa Senators, 7pm

Saturday, 11/8/25 @ Toronto Maple Leafs, 7pm

Tuesday, 11/11/25 vs Toronto Maple Leafs, 7pm

Thursday, 11/13/25 @ Ottawa Senators, 7pm

Saturday, 11/15/25 @ Montreal Canadiens, 7pm

Monday, 11/17/25 vs Carolina Hurricanes, 7pm

Wednesday, 11/19/25 @ Anaheim Ducks, 10pm

Friday, 11/21/25 @ Los Angeles Kings, 10:30pm

Sunday, 11/23/25 @ San Jose Sharks, 8pm

Wednesday, 11/26/25 @ New York Islanders, 7pm

Friday, 11/28/25 vs New York Rangers, 1pm

Saturday, 11/29/25 vs Detroit Red Wings, 7pm

December

Tuesday, 12/2/25 @ Detroit Red Wings, 7pm

Thursday, 12/4/25 vs St. Louis Blues, 7pm

Saturday, 12/6/25 vs New Jersey Devils, 7pm

Tuesday, 12/9 @ St. Louis Blues, 7pm

Thursday, 12/11/25 @ Winnipeg Jets, 8pm

Sunday, 12/14/25 @ Minnesota Wild, 6pm

Tuesday, 12/16/25 vs Utah Mammoth, 7pm

Thursday, 12/18/25 vs Edmonton Oilers, 7pm

Saturday, 12/20/25 vs Vancouver Canucks, 7pm

Sunday, 12/21/25 vs Ottawa Senators, 7pm

Tuesday, 12/23/25 vs Montreal Canadiens, 7pm

Saturday, 12/27/25 @ Buffalo Sabres, 7pm

Monday, 12/29/25 @ Calgary Flames, 9pm

Wednesday, 12/31/25 @ Edmonton Oilers, 9:30pm

January

Saturday, 1/3/26 @ Vancouver Canucks, 10pm

Tuesday, 1/6/26 @ Seattle Kraken, 10pm

Thursday, 1/8/26 vs Calgary Flames, 7pm

Saturday, 1/10/26 vs New York Rangers, 1pm

Sunday, 1/11/26 vs Pittsburgh Penguins, 5pm

Tuesday, 1/13/26 vs Detroit Red Wings, 7:30pm

Thursday, 1/15/26 vs Seattle Kraken, 7pm

Saturday, 1/17/26 @ Chicago Blackhawks, 8pm

Tuesday, 1/20/26 @ Dallas Stars, 7:30pm

Thursday, 1/22/26 vs Vegas Golden Knights, 7pm

Saturday, 1/24/26 vs Montreal Canadiens, 7pm

Monday, 1/26/26 @ New York Rangers, 7pm

Tuesday, 1/27/26 vs Nashville Predators

Thursday, 1/29/26 vs Philadelphia Flyers, 7pm

February

Sunday, 2/1/26 @ Tampa Bay Lightning, time TBD (Stadium Series)

Wednesday, 2/4/26 @ Florida Panthers, 7pm

Thursday, 2/26/26 vs Columbus Blue Jackets, 7pm

Saturday, 2/28/26 @ Philadelphia Flyers, 3pm

March

Tuesday, 3/3/26 vs Pittsburgh Penguins, 7pm

Thursday, 3/5/26 @ Nashville Predators, 8pm

Saturday, 3/7/26 vs Washington Capitals, 12:30pm

Sunday, 3/8/26 @ Pittsburgh Penguins, 4:30pm

Tuesday, 3/10/26 vs Los Angeles Kings, 7pm

Thursday, 3/12/26 vs San Jose Sharks, 7pm

Saturday, 3/14/26 @ Washington Capitals, 3pm

Monday, 3/16/26 @ New Jersey Devils, 7pm

Tuesday, 3/17/26 @ Montreal Canadiens, 7pm

Thursday, 3/19/26 vs Winnipeg Jets, 7pm

Saturday, 3/21/26 @ Detroit Red Wings, 8pm

Tuesday, 3/24/26 vs Toronto Maple Leafs, 7pm

Wednesday, 3/25/26 @ Buffalo Sabres, 7pm

Saturday, 3/28/26 vs Minnesota Wild, 5pm

Sunday, 3/29/26 @ Columbus Blue Jackets, 5pm

Tuesday, 3/31/26 vs Dallas Stars, 7pm

April

Thursday, 4/2/26 @ Florida Panthers, 7pm

Saturday, 4/4/26 @ Tampa Bay Lightning, 5pm

Sunday, 4/5/26 @ Philadelphia Flyers, 3:30pm

Tuesday, 4/7/26 @ Carolina Hurricanes, 7pm

Saturday, 4/11/26 vs Tampa Bay Lightning, 12:30pm

Sunday, 4/12/26 @ Columbus Blue Jackets, 6pm

Tuesday, 4/14/26 vs New Jersey Devils, 7pm