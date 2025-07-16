Bruins won’t have to wait long to see Brad Marchand’s Panthers

Apr 30, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers center Brad Marchand (63) works out during warmups against the Tampa Bay Lightning prior to to game five of the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

TD Garden and the Bruins saw the Panthers just days after the trade that sent Brad Marchand to Sunrise. But they did not see Marchand, recovering from an injury sustained in his final game as a Bruin, in that game.

So while the wait continues on into the 2025-26 season, Bostonians will not have to wait long to welcome Marchand back to Boston and tip their caps, with Marchand and the Panthers set for an Oct. 21 visit to TD Garden and in what will be the Black and Gold's fourth home game of the 2025-26 season.

By now, we all know how things went for the Bruins with that trade. Yeah, the Bruins nabbed a first-round pick from the Panthers as a result of the conditions on the trade being met, but Marchand and the Panthers certainly got the last laugh with their second straight Stanley Cup championship. And with Marchand a gigantic factor for the Cats along the way, and with his accomplishments enough to earn him the second-most votes for the Conn Smythe Trophy.

Marchand's impact on the Panthers, especially when deployed in more of a complementary role that allowed him to be a matchup nightmare for everybody in Florida's way, was not a shock to anybody that had followed him throughout his 15-year run in Boston. And given that impact, as well as Marchand deciding to stay with the Panthers on a long-term deal and being yet another presence that'll be in the Bruins' way for the foreseeable future, some are still arguing as to whether or not the Bruins made the right call in trading him in the first place.

But while those debates rage on and will continue to rage on if Marchand remains a third-line assassin, the tribute and acknowledgement for that aforementioned 15-year run in Boston is at the top of many B's fans checklist.

For what it's worth, Marchand was with the Panthers when they made that late-season visit to Boston. But with Marchand being out of the lineup, any decision on a tribute video really came back down to Marchand's willingness.

The word from inside the Garden walls was that Marchand did not want one that night, multiple sources had indicated to 98.5 The Sports Hub. Whether that was because it was too emotional or because he didn't want his first post-Bruins visual to be of him in a suit and not as a player remains unclear.

But assuming he is upright when the Panthers come to town, the tribute will finally come his way, and with over 18,000 Bruins fans given the chance to say thanks for the memories. All in between Marchand trying to haunt his old club, because we all know Marchand wouldn't have it any other way.