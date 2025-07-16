LISTEN LIVE

Aroldis Chapman gets All-Star Game to historic ‘swing-off’ with scoreless inning

The Red Sox closer came in and did what he’s done all season for Boston, helping the All-Star Game make history.

Matt Dolloff
Aroldis Chapman

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 15: Aroldis Chapman #44 of the Boston Red Sox throws a pitch against the National League during the ninth inning of the MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park on July 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Red Sox closer Aroldis Chapman helped make baseball history on Tuesday night.

The MLB All-Star Game came down to a "swing-off" for the first time in the history of the Midsummer Classic at Truist Park, and it wouldn't have gotten there had Chapman not delivered for the American League. Chapman came in and pitched a scoreless inning, something he's done in 36 of 41 appearances for the Red Sox so far in the 2025 season, to officially take the 6-6 tie to the swing-off after nine.

Chapman threw 14 pitches, 11 for strikes -- another encouraging trend in the closer's superb season -- and struck out Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. during the inning. He also induced a line drive out to the Phillies' Kyle Schwarber and induced a groundout by the Cardinals' Brendan Donovan to end the frame.

Schwarber ironically came right back up during the swing-off and won the game for the National League with three homers. He also earned All-Star Game MVP honors for his efforts.

That probably wouldn't have happened had Schwarber been facing Chapman and having to launch 100-mph fastballs. But he can thank the Red Sox closer for getting the NL to the swing-off in the first place.

Chapman and the Red Sox have two more days off, before getting back to action on Friday with a three-game road slate against the Cubs, one of Chapman's former teams. They also face Schwarber and the Phillies on the road, before heading back to Fenway Park for a tough three-game series against the Dodgers.

The Sox will be significantly tested coming out of the break, as they try to extend their recent 10-game winning streak. They're certainly hoping to be in position to send out Chapman for save opportunities.

NEXT: Aroldis Chapman Comes Up In Recent Red Sox Trade Rumor

aroldis chapmanBoston Red Sox
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
Related Stories
May 25, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Wake Forest infielder Jack Winnay (21) hits a fly ball in the sixth inning against Florida State during the ACC Baseball Tournament at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-USA TODAY Sports
MLBRed Sox take local prospect on Day 2 of 2025 MLB DraftAlex Barth
Boston Red Sox logo
MLBRed Sox promote 2 pitchers to Double-A PortlandMatt Dolloff
Craig Breslow
MLBRed Sox reportedly prefer particular kind of pitcher at trade deadlineMatt Dolloff
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect