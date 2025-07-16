Aroldis Chapman gets All-Star Game to historic ‘swing-off’ with scoreless inning

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 15: Aroldis Chapman #44 of the Boston Red Sox throws a pitch against the National League during the ninth inning of the MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park on July 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Red Sox closer Aroldis Chapman helped make baseball history on Tuesday night.

The MLB All-Star Game came down to a "swing-off" for the first time in the history of the Midsummer Classic at Truist Park, and it wouldn't have gotten there had Chapman not delivered for the American League. Chapman came in and pitched a scoreless inning, something he's done in 36 of 41 appearances for the Red Sox so far in the 2025 season, to officially take the 6-6 tie to the swing-off after nine.

Chapman threw 14 pitches, 11 for strikes -- another encouraging trend in the closer's superb season -- and struck out Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. during the inning. He also induced a line drive out to the Phillies' Kyle Schwarber and induced a groundout by the Cardinals' Brendan Donovan to end the frame.

Schwarber ironically came right back up during the swing-off and won the game for the National League with three homers. He also earned All-Star Game MVP honors for his efforts.

That probably wouldn't have happened had Schwarber been facing Chapman and having to launch 100-mph fastballs. But he can thank the Red Sox closer for getting the NL to the swing-off in the first place.

Chapman and the Red Sox have two more days off, before getting back to action on Friday with a three-game road slate against the Cubs, one of Chapman's former teams. They also face Schwarber and the Phillies on the road, before heading back to Fenway Park for a tough three-game series against the Dodgers.