The time has never been better for the Patriots to strike on Terry McLaurin

LANDOVER, MARYLAND – NOVEMBER 10: Terry McLaurin #17 of the Washington Commanders runs after a catch against Joey Porter Jr. #24 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third quarter of a game at Northwest Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.

The Patriots are about a week away from players starting to report to 2025 training camp. How about they add another player to the list? A really good one?

Terry McLaurin is as unhappy as ever about his contract, and the iron has never been hotter for the Pats or any other receiver-needy team to strike. McLaurin made some shockingly candid, pointed comments during a new interview on Tuesday - shocking because they came after, of all things, shooting a commercial for Easterns Automotive in the Washington, D.C. area. But McLaurin is racked with frustration over not just the lack of a new contract, but the lack of any meaningful progress toward one.

"I've been pretty frustrated, I'm not going to lie," McLaurin said. "Everything that has transpired up to this point has been disappointing and frustrating. I want to continue my career here. I created my life here, my wife and I have bought our first home here. So, this has been somewhere where I've always wanted to be. Just to see how things have played out has been disappointing.

"Obviously I understand everything's a business, but at the same time, I want to put myself in a position where I'm valued and I feel appreciated and things like that. Unfortunately, that hasn't transpired the way I wanted it to."

McLaurin also heavily implied that he's on the verge of holding out, absent a new contract. Veterans are expected to report to Commanders training camp on Tuesday, July 22, but McLaurin and the team haven't even been discussing a deal, let alone agreeing.

"I think there has to be some active discussions," McLaurin continued. "We haven't talked in over a month, and with camp around the corner, it's becoming a little bit of crunch time. You want to be in a position where you're building to what we did last year and [quarterback] Jayden [Daniels] and I continuing to build along with the offense.

"So I don't necessarily know what happens next, but without any progressive discussions, I don't see how I step on the field."

Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Considering the lack of even conversations between the two sides, it's hard to believe they'll come together on a contract within the final week before the start of camp. It seems more likely that they're willing to let this standoff spill into the club's preparation for the season.

McLaurin also wanted to make it "abundantly clear" that he wants to stay with the Commanders and hasn't requested a trade (via Tom Pelissero). But if the team isn't going to budge on their number for a contract - that is, assuming they even have an offer on the table - what other recourse does McLaurin have? If he's ruling out the possibility of playing anywhere else, then the Commanders have the leverage.

Since McLaurin, who's coming off his fifth straight 1,000-yard season and a career-high 13 touchdowns, doesn't sound willing to do anything more than hold out, it still feels like the likelihood is he caves on whatever the Commanders are offering. Which will certainly still be very good money, but perhaps not the $30-plus million he ostensibly seeks.

That doesn't mean the Patriots shouldn't at least check in on what it may cost to get McLaurin in a trade. If reports are to be believed, they've already been in on the likes of Brandon Aiyuk, complete with a new contract upon arrival. So, it wouldn't be too surprising if they were interested in trying for the same with McLaurin, despite the presence of Stefon Diggs in New England.