Red Sox take local prospect on Day 2 of 2025 MLB Draft

On Tuesday, the Boston Red Sox became the latest Boston team to take a locally-developed prospect in their draft. In the 13th round of the 2025 MLB Draft, the Sox took Jack Winnay, who played his high school baseball at the Belmont Hill School in Belmont, Massachusetts after growing up in Newton.

During his time at Belmont Hill Winnay earned four varsity letters. He was named First Team All-ISL, First Team All-NEPSAC, 2022 ISL Hitter of the Year, and Perfect Game First Team All Northeast as a senior.

"“We’ve known him for a long time, and I think he was a guy that even last year we had some draft interest in," Red Sox director of amateur scouting Devin Pearson said after the draft, via Christopher Smith of MassLive. "He wanted to be a Red Sox. We wanted him to be here. So a fit for both sides."

After Belmont Hill Winnay attended Wake Forest, where he became a full-time starter as a sophomore in 2024. He had a career .999 OPS for the Demon Deacons, and hit 35 home runs with 104 RBIs in 119 games over the last two years. Defensively Winnay played both corner infield and corner outfield positions, seeing most of his time in right field as a sophomore and at first base as a junior.

The Red Sox took one other player with a local connection. 14th-round pick Carter Rasmussen is from Texas but played his first two years of college baseball in Rhode Island at Brown. Last year he transferred to Wofford.