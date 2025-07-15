LISTEN LIVE

Red Sox take local prospect on Day 2 of 2025 MLB Draft

With their 13th-round pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, the Boston Red Sox took Belmont Hill High School prospect Jack Winnay.

Alex Barth
May 25, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Wake Forest infielder Jack Winnay (21) hits a fly ball in the sixth inning against Florida State during the ACC Baseball Tournament at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday, the Boston Red Sox became the latest Boston team to take a locally-developed prospect in their draft. In the 13th round of the 2025 MLB Draft, the Sox took Jack Winnay, who played his high school baseball at the Belmont Hill School in Belmont, Massachusetts after growing up in Newton.

During his time at Belmont Hill Winnay earned four varsity letters. He was named First Team All-ISL, First Team All-NEPSAC, 2022 ISL Hitter of the Year, and Perfect Game First Team All Northeast as a senior.

"“We’ve known him for a long time, and I think he was a guy that even last year we had some draft interest in," Red Sox director of amateur scouting Devin Pearson said after the draft, via Christopher Smith of MassLive. "He wanted to be a Red Sox. We wanted him to be here. So a fit for both sides."

After Belmont Hill Winnay attended Wake Forest, where he became a full-time starter as a sophomore in 2024. He had a career .999 OPS for the Demon Deacons, and hit 35 home runs with 104 RBIs in 119 games over the last two years. Defensively Winnay played both corner infield and corner outfield positions, seeing most of his time in right field as a sophomore and at first base as a junior.

The Red Sox took one other player with a local connection. 14th-round pick Carter Rasmussen is from Texas but played his first two years of college baseball in Rhode Island at Brown. Last year he transferred to Wofford.

The full Red Sox 2025 draft class can be found here.

Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
