Red Sox promote 2 pitchers to Double-A Portland

A pair of young pitchers are moving up through the Boston Red Sox system.

As first reported by Andrew Parker of Beyond The Monster on Monday, the Red Sox are promoting hurlers Cooper Adams and Jacob Webb to the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs. Adams, a 25-year-old right-hander, most recently posted a 2-3 record with a 3.95 ERA at High-A Greenville, striking out 55 batters in 43.1 innings.

Webb, meanwhile, logged a 4.61 ERA in 10 appearances for Greenville, with 15 strikeouts in 13.1 innings. Webb was originally a 14th-round pick for the Red Sox in the 2021 MLB Draft.

According to Dante Polino, the Red Sox are releasing 26-year-old pitcher Chris Troye as a corresponding move.

The Sox are making moves on the pitching staff all over the organization. They loaded up on pitching in the 2025 draft with 15 of 21 selections, including three of their first four picks over the first three rounds. First-round pick Kyson Witherspoon headlines the Red Sox' 2025 draft class.