Red Sox promote 2 pitchers to Double-A Portland

The Sox are making moves all over the organization among their pitchers, including two promotions to the Portland Sea Dogs.

Matt Dolloff
A pair of young pitchers are moving up through the Boston Red Sox system.

As first reported by Andrew Parker of Beyond The Monster on Monday, the Red Sox are promoting hurlers Cooper Adams and Jacob Webb to the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs. Adams, a 25-year-old right-hander, most recently posted a 2-3 record with a 3.95 ERA at High-A Greenville, striking out 55 batters in 43.1 innings.

Webb, meanwhile, logged a 4.61 ERA in 10 appearances for Greenville, with 15 strikeouts in 13.1 innings. Webb was originally a 14th-round pick for the Red Sox in the 2021 MLB Draft.

According to Dante Polino, the Red Sox are releasing 26-year-old pitcher Chris Troye as a corresponding move.

The Sox are making moves on the pitching staff all over the organization. They loaded up on pitching in the 2025 draft with 15 of 21 selections, including three of their first four picks over the first three rounds. First-round pick Kyson Witherspoon headlines the Red Sox' 2025 draft class.

Neither Adams nor Webb appear close to reaching the major leagues, but they're one step closer. And these recent moves could indicate that more moves could be coming, perhaps at the major league level ahead of the trade deadline.

Boston Red Soxcooper adamsjacob webb
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
