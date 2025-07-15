WATCH: Josh Minott has perfectly profane description of Celtics’ playing style

PORTLAND, OREGON – NOVEMBER 13: Josh Minott #8 of the Minnesota Timberwolves dunks during the first quarter of the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on November 13, 2024 in Portland, Oregon.

Celtics free-agent signing Josh Minott had a simple -- and vulgar -- comment on the way the Celtics play.

Thanks to the below press conference clip from CLNS Media (at 1:16), Minott was captured giving an amusing and refreshingly profane reaction to what stood out to him playing against the C's as a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

"Man, they shoot a shit-ton of threes (laughs)," Minott said. "But I mean, overall, just their movement, the ability to get downhill, create for others, spray out threes, all that. It's a bunch I need to study, for sure."

Minott, a 2022 second-round pick out of Memphis, played a career-high 46 games with no starts for Minnesota in the 2024-25 campaign. He averaged only six minutes per game, but shot 48.9% overall and 32.6% from 3-point range. Against the Celtics, he most recently scored seven points on 2-of-3 shooting in a 118-115 Boston win on Jan. 2.

The 22-year-old Minott took 5.6 3-point attempts per 36 minutes last season and will look to get back closer to his 40% rate from 2023-24 in that department.

Considering the Celtics' relative lack of forward depth, with Jayson Tatum out for possible the entire 2025-26 season, Minott could have an opportunity to set a new career-best in minutes and in his counting stats across the board. Sam Hauser, Georges Niang, and Xavier Tillman will also be in the mix in the frontcourt.