WATCH: Josh Minott has perfectly profane description of Celtics’ playing style
One of the Celtics’ offseason additions had an amusing and refreshingly vulgar take on his new team.
Celtics free-agent signing Josh Minott had a simple -- and vulgar -- comment on the way the Celtics play.
Thanks to the below press conference clip from CLNS Media (at 1:16), Minott was captured giving an amusing and refreshingly profane reaction to what stood out to him playing against the C's as a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves.
"Man, they shoot a shit-ton of threes (laughs)," Minott said. "But I mean, overall, just their movement, the ability to get downhill, create for others, spray out threes, all that. It's a bunch I need to study, for sure."
Minott, a 2022 second-round pick out of Memphis, played a career-high 46 games with no starts for Minnesota in the 2024-25 campaign. He averaged only six minutes per game, but shot 48.9% overall and 32.6% from 3-point range. Against the Celtics, he most recently scored seven points on 2-of-3 shooting in a 118-115 Boston win on Jan. 2.
The 22-year-old Minott took 5.6 3-point attempts per 36 minutes last season and will look to get back closer to his 40% rate from 2023-24 in that department.
Considering the Celtics' relative lack of forward depth, with Jayson Tatum out for possible the entire 2025-26 season, Minott could have an opportunity to set a new career-best in minutes and in his counting stats across the board. Sam Hauser, Georges Niang, and Xavier Tillman will also be in the mix in the frontcourt.
Minott's words will probably continue to ring true next season, even if head coach Joe Mazzulla adjusts the Celtics' offensive approach. Continue to expect a shit-ton of threes.