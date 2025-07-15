Bruins come to terms with final restricted free agent

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – APRIL 15: John Farinacci #32 of the Boston Bruins celebrates with teammates after scoring his first NHL goal during the second period against the New Jersey Devils at TD Garden on April 15, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Bruins are still free to add to their roster between now and the opening of training camp almost two months to the day from now.

But Bruins general manager Don Sweeney can also summer a bit more comfortably now, as the Bruins took care of their last piece of in-house business Tuesday with the signing of restricted free agent John Farinacci to a one-year, two-way deal with a $775,000 cap hit at the NHL level.

A third-round pick of the Coyotes in 2019 but unwilling to sign with Arizona, Farinacci came to the Bruins organization as an NCAA free agent signing in 2023, and after a strong showing at Harvard University.

In the pros, Farinacci has been an effective utility player of sorts as someone who can play center and wing, and up and down a lineup, and has totaled

22 goals and 76 points in 129 games with AHL Providence over the last two seasons. The New Jersey native has had dueling 38-point campaigns over that two-year run with the P-Bruins, though last season came with a two-goal increase from his first pro season, with 12 goals on the board in 2024-25.

The 24-year-old Farinacci, who is related to the Donato hockey family, also ended his year on a high, at least at the NHL level, as he made his NHL debut in Boston’s Apr. 15 season finale against the Devils.

In that game, Farinacci not only scored the first goal of his NHL career, but also recorded three hits and won six of his eight faceoffs in 10:58 of time on ice.