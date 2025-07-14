Red Sox reportedly prefer particular kind of pitcher at trade deadline

The Boston Red Sox may not be in the market for rentals at the 2025 trade deadline.

That's if a new insider report by MassLive's Sean McAdam is any indication. McAdam believes that the Red Sox prefer to acquire pitchers under long-term club control, likely meaning a younger player with potential arbitration years or low salaries left on his contract. This would rule out an impact starter on track for unrestricted free agency, such as Brewers All-Star Freddy Peralta.

Jim Bowden of The Athletic had previously written that the Red Sox could feasibly offer outfielder Jarren Duran to the Clevelan Guardians for their closer, Emmanuel Clase. The latter is under team control through 2028, including team options over the final two seasons. Duran is also signed through 2028, so contractually, this swap would make perfect sense.

Clase, however, wouldn't help the starting rotation, but he'd be a long-term answer at closer if and when the Red Sox don't keep Aroldis Chapman beyond 2025. McAdam also noted that the Red Sox haven't reached out to the Miami Marlins on two notable starting pitchers that could be on the market, Sandy Alcantara and Edward Cabrera.

Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Edward Cabrera

Alcantara hasn't regained his Cy Young-winning form from the 2022 season, and is struggling mightily so far in 2025 (7.22 ERA). He's under team control through 2027, but is on the books for an AAV of $19.2 million, so that may be giving the Red Sox pause.

Cabrera, meanwhile, is enjoying a solid season, with a 3.61 ERA (3.69 FIP) and 86 strikeouts in 82.1 innings over 16 starts. And he's under team control over the next three seasons, all arbitration-eligible years. So, Cabrera may represent the kind of starter that the Red Sox would like to add to their system, assuming chief baseball officer Craig Breslow liked his profile as a pitcher.

This report may prove aggravating to anyone who hoped the Red Sox would do all they could to improve the roster at the trade deadline and make a push for the playoffs in 2025, including potentially expending prospects for rental players. Breslow and the front office are ostensibly still focused on the long-term, and at best are trying to balance it with the short-term.