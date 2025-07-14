It’s getting to be crunch time for the NFL’s second-round draft picks

With the opening of training camps right around the corner, the NFL is facing a looming issue regarding the majority of the second-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. As the final week of the true 'offseason' begins, the clock is running out on getting the issue solved in time.

As of Monday morning, 33 total picks from this past draft remain unsigned. Of those 33, 30 were taken in the second round. Only the first two Day 2 selections - linebacker Carson Schwesinger of the Browns and wide receiver Jayden Higgins of the Texans, have their deals done.

It's those deals that are holding up the rest of the process for the second round. While the basis for rookie contracts has been standardized by pick since the introduction of the rookie wage scale in 2011 there isn't much to negotiate. One thing that is on the table though? Guaranteed money.

Higgins was the first second-round pick to sign, and his deal made him the first second-round pick in history to have his contract fully guaranteed. A few days later, Schwesinger had the same done for his contract.

Now, the teams and following draft picks appear to be in a game of chicken. How far down the board will the guaranteed contracts go?

It initially appeared like there was going to be plenty of time to sort this all out. Higgins and Schwesinger signed May 9 and 12 respectively, over two months before the start of camp. In most years that would be plenty of time - in a normal year sometimes the last rookies don't sign until the week before camp (for instance, Christian Barmore signed his rookie deal on July 21).

That window appears to have now closed, and could lead to players missing time. Over the weekend NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Los Angeles Chargers second-round pick Tre Harris will be holding out for the start of camp in LA. Harris was drafted 55th overall and was the 23rd pick of the second round.

Harris being the first holdout is due to the fact that the Chargers have the earliest report date to training camp for rookies, of July 12. More could follow this week if deals don't get done - six teams have their rookie report date on Tuesday, with another two on Wednesday.

Now the question looms - who, if anybody, will be the second-round pick that doesn't get a fully guaranteed deal?

That question is of considerable interest to the New England Patriots, who are right in the middle of things here. They drafted TreVeyon Henderson with the sixth pick in the second round. Their rookie report date is Saturday, July 19.

The Patriots could potentially get some clarity given that Henderson wasn't the first running back taken in the second round. Fellow Ohio State RB Quinshon Judkins was taken two picks before him by the Cleveland Browns. Given the way the running back position has been devalued in the NFL Judkins could be the player who doesn't get a fully guaranteed deal, which would set the precedent for the Patriots and Henderson. However, Judkins' contract situation could be further complicated by his arrest over the weekend. The Browns' rookie report date is July 18.

Another potential focal point comes two picks after the Patriots' selection. With the eighth pick in the round the New Orleans Saints took quarterback Tyler Shough. Despite being a second-round pick, there's a real chance Shough ends up being the starter for New Orleans this year. That could give him significant leverage to get a fully guaranteed deal. The Saints' rookie report date is July 22.

Of course, all of those players were drafted well before Harris. At this point is seems like the conversation could go well beyond the first few picks of the second round.

As for the other unsigned players, Shemar Stewart remains a high-profile holdout after being drafted 17th overall by the Cincinnati Bengals. Unlike many of the second-round picks who sign a "rookie participation agreement (RPA)" that allows them to practice in the spring without having their full deal signed, the Bengals' RPA is reportedly part of Stewart's issues and he held out the entire spring.