The Celtics quietly added a free-agent center to their Summer League roster

PORTLAND, OREGON – DECEMBER 13: Charles Bassey (L) #28 of the San Antonio Spurs shoots under pressure from Donovan Clingan (R) #23 of the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half at Moda Center on December 13, 2024 in Portland, Oregon.

Charles Bassey is technically still a free agent, but he's getting an audition to join the Boston Celtics this month.

The C's quietly brought Bassey in to play Summer League ball with the team last week, as eagle-eyed fans noticed him showing up out of nowhere in an Instagram post for the team. NBA teams can invite free agents to their summer program without officially signing them, akin to an amateur/professional tryout in the NHL. Bassey is the most recent example of a potential Celtic to get an opportunity over the summer before actually signing a contract.

Bassey told MassLive's Brian Robb that it was a "last-minute" thing for him to join the Celtics before Friday's Summer League opener.

“I got a call from my agent and flew out the next day and started training camp with them," Bassey said. "It’s been good, man. It’s been good from training camp to today’s game. The energy has been great, vibing with these guys and coaches, it’s been fun. Everything’s been good."

Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Charles Bassey

Bassey has double-doubled in both games so far for the Celtics in Summer League action, and led the team with 22 points, 13 rebounds, and three blocks in Sunday's win over the New York Knicks. He's not your typical Summer League player, having already been in the NBA for four seasons. Bassey most recently played 36 games for the San Antonio Spurs in the 2024-25 season, averaging just 10.4 minutes per game, 4.4 points, and 4.2 rebounds. But his 0.8 blocks were an impressive per-game average, considering his playing time.

The 6-foot-10, 235-pound Bassey won't exactly stretch the floor offensively, but he could be a solid rebounder and rim protector for a thin Celtics frontcourt. If his chances of signing actually hinge on his Summer League performance in any way, he's off to a great start.