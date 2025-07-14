4 young Bruins with the best chance to make an impact in the 2025-26 season

Apr 13, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Bruins right wing Fabian Lysell (23) skates with the puck against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period at PPG Paints Arena.

The Boston Bruins have plenty of intriguing young players, but almost nowhere to put them.

Boston brass has been promoting for years the idea that younger players and prospects would get real opportunities to earn roster spots. The idea is they would slot somewhere in the NHL lineup as cost-effective, valuable, high-upside pieces. But that mostly hasn't been the case, as the Boston roster has been clogged with high-floor, low-ceiling veterans that often serve as little more than roadblocks for the kids. And the 2025 offseason suggests more of the same is to come.

The Bruins' top-six forwards feel locked in, barring a hockey trade of some kind. But even within that group, there are question marks. When Viktor Arvidsson (56 games per season since 2018-19) misses time, who's the next man up at right wing behind David Pastrnak? What's the center depth chart like after Elias Lindholm and Casey Mittelstadt? That's just two of many questions that the Bruins will have to answer over the course of the 2025-26 season.

It's starting to sound like the Bruins are built for a classic "bridge year," with an eye toward 2026-27 to make bigger moves to bolster the roster. But in the meantime, they should still have a number of openings in their forward group for a young player or two to seize a regular role. As frustrating as it may be that Don Sweeney filled the roster with surefire bottom-six NHL players, this coming season is the best opportunity in years for someone 25 or under to make their own impact.

Here's a look at the four players to know who could step up for the 2025–26 Bruins...

Fabian Lysell

Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

It may be time to adjust expectations for Lysell, the 21st overall pick in the 2021 draft. The Swedish forward is still just 22 years old, but didn't get his first NHL game action until the 2024-25 season, after a year in the WHL and two-plus in Providence. While there's still room for his offensive production to improve, Lysell's ceiling ought to be lowered, if only to increase his chances of soaring through it.

For Boston, Lysell won't have the pressure to crack the top line, or even the top-six. But can he fit in as a speedy, pain-in-the-ass middle-sixer? There's a clear opening on that third right wing spot, and the inevitable injury to Arvidsson will create even more opportunities. That's where a guy like Lysell should at a minimum get a chance to play, and it'll be up to him to grab hold.

Lysell still has higher-end NHL-caliber speed, and has shown more of a willingness to forecheck and venture into the high-danger areas now that he finally made the jump to the NHL. Despite the small sample size at five-on-five (146:43 of ice time), Lysell's 75% on-ice high-danger goal rate ranked sixth among all forwards with at least 140 minutes, tying him with Tampa Bay's Jake Guentzel. Lysell's lone goal last season came on the power play, but his underlying metrics suggest that the Bruins were effective in the high-danger areas when deploying him.

Despite a slow start to his still-young NHL career, Lysell has the ability to put pressure on opposing defenses and goaltenders with his speed and motor. There should be room for him in Boston's bottom-six, at a minimum, and especially when guys get banged up.

Fraser Minten

Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Minten has the best chance of the Bruins' young forwards with center experience to actually play pivot. The 21-year-old fits the profile of a 200-foot player, and with increased offensive production could develop into a high-end third-line center - but for the 2025-26 Bruins, Minten could be the 3C right away.

In a tiny sample for Boston last season (six games), Minten started 78% of his shifts in the defensive zone, a sign of big-time confidence from interim head coach Joe Sacco at the time. His on-ice metrics weren't particularly impressive overall, but his 25.5 shots against per 60 minutes ranked 125th among 438 qualifying forwards with at least 240 minutes of ice time (criteria based on Minten's 242:13). That's roughly the top 28% of the league.

Where Minten could be an asset immediately is on the penalty kill. In seven PK minutes last season between Boston and Toronto, he posted an on-ice shot-on-goal rate of 25%, which ranked 25th among 269 qualifying forwards (minimum seven minutes on ice). Lindholm should project as the top penalty-killing center, but Minten could slot in on the second unit.

Minten definitely needs to improve his faceoffs (46.3% in 25 career games), but this is a former second-round pick that is still basically getting his feet wet in the NHL. His full-ice, all-situation potential gives him a great chance to carve out a role as soon as next season.

Marat Khusnutdinov

Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images

At 5-foot-11 and 176 pounds, Khusnutdinov may ultimately lack the size or high-end skill to play center in the NHL. But he proved solid as a left wing in his time with the Bruins last season, and has shown strong defensive acumen since entering the league.

Among 125 qualifying NHL forwards with at least 88 minutes of penalty-kill time last season, here's where Khusnutdinov (88:01 TOI) ranked in some key on-ice PK metrics:

-- 3rd in expected goal percentage (xGF) at 19.7%, behind only Brad Marchand and Brandon Hagel

-- 6th in high-danger goal pct. (33.33%)

-- 12th in unblocked shot attempt pct. (20.33%)

-- 14th in high-danger chance pct. (17.2%), right behind Ottawa's Josh Norris

-- 16th in shot-on-goal rate (22.7%)

-- 17th in scoring chance pct. (15.7%)

-- 20th in shot attempt pct. (17.1%), just behind Dallas' Wyatt Johnston

Of course, you'd like to see more of these expected goals to turn into goals goals, not to mention the chances and attempts. But Khusnutdinov is just about to turn 23 years old and will have his best chance yet to play in critical offensive situations for the 2025-26 Bruins. He will at least be one of their top young candidates to make an impact as a penalty-killer.

Matěj Blümel

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

A free-agent recruit with thanks to fellow coutryman David Pastrnak, Blümel comes to Boston with the best opportunity of his NHL career to even crack a lineup, let alone produce. While the Dallas Stars would've kept Blümel if he were some sort of hidden gem, there was simply minimal room for a young, inexperienced winger in their deep, veteran-laden lineup.

Boston presents an entirely different situation. Blümel is on a one-way contract, so he'd be a pretty expensive AHL player, and he has good size at a Charlie McAvoy-esque 6 feet and 205 pounds, with a motor and a nose for the net to boot. Out of 650 qualifying forwards with at least 100 five-on-five minutes since 2022-23, Blümel ranks 91st with 12.6 on-ice high-danger chances per 60.

Additionally, Blümel's 17 shots on goal through 13 NHL games are relatively impressive, considering he's averaged about nine minutes of ice time. And despite being a left shot, Blümel has played right wing, so he could very well slot himself in somewhere underneath Pastrnak on the depth chart.