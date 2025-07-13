Red Sox make minor trade entering All-Star break

ST PETERSBURG, FL – MAY 23: Detail of the Boston Red Sox logo on a jersey during the baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays on May 23, 2018 at Tropicana Field in St Petersburg, Florida. The Red Sox won 4-1. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Winners of 10 straight on the field, the Boston Red Sox stayed busy off the field entering the All-Star break, with not only the ongoing 2025 MLB Draft but a minor trade from Craig Breslow & Co. at the break.

Boston's latest trade came from the minor-league ranks, too, with catcher Blake Sabol moved from the Red Sox to the White Sox organization in exchange for cash considerations.

In action for 43 games this season with Triple-A Worcester, Sabol posted a .167 average and a .580 OPS, along with three home runs and 17 RBIs.

The 27-year-old Sabol also had a cup of coffee with Boston this season, going

2-for-16 (.125) with two hits and an RBI in eight games back in April.

Sabol, acquired from the Giants this past offseason, was designated for assignment by the Red Sox back in June to make room on the 40-man roster, but obviously stayed with the organization prior to this weekend's trade.

The departure of Sabol does not impact Boston's 40-man roster in any real fashion, as the Red Sox still have just two catchers on their 40-man roster between Connor Wong and 2025 breakout player Carlos Narvaez.

It does, however, leave the Red Sox even thinner at one of their thinnest spots organizationally, with Seby Zavala looking like the proverbial next man up in the event that something happens to either Wong or Narvaez.

Zavala, who does have an opt out clause in his deal in August according to Chris Hatfield of SoxProspects.com, has hit for a .147 average and a .205 on-base percentage, along with four homers and 14 RBIs. And the 31-year-old has struck out in 46 of his 116 at-bats with the Woo Sox through 35 games.

Those numbers aren't exactly encouraging, obviously, but Zavala does have MLB experience, having played 194 MLB games from 2019 through 2014 between Chicago, Arizona, and Seattle. And when you're talking about a third catcher, that may very well be enough for the Red Sox, whose deadline needs ultimately go far beyond a third-string catcher, especially in the wake of yet another starting pitcher going down with a season-ending injury.