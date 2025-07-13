Red Sox take first offensive player with 75th overall pick in 2025 MLB Draft

Jun 16, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Virginia Cavaliers second baseman Henry Godbout (2) hits a single against the Florida State Seminoles during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox used their first two picks in the 2025 MLB Draft to address pitching, taking Kyson Witherspoon with their first pick and then Marcus Phillips with their second pick. With their third pick - 75th overall - they made their first offensive selection taking infielder Henry Godbout from the University of Virginia.

MLB.com had Godbout ranked as the 72nd-ranked player in this year's draft. While listed in some places as a shortstop, he primarily played second base last year.

Godbout just finished up his junior year at Virginia, where he was a three-year starter. He had a breakout year as a starter slashing .372/.472/.645 with nine home runs and 47 RBIs in 51 games. He was named third-team ACC after the season.

In 50 games last year he hit .309 with eight home runs and 37 runs driven in. That performance earned him second-team All-ACC odds.