Red Sox go back to pitching with final pick on Day 1 of 2025 MLB Draft
The Boston Red Sox drafted pitcher Anthony Eyanson from the national champion LSU Tigers with their third-round pick in the 2025 MLB Draft.
The first day of the 2025 MLB Draft was a pitcher-heavy day for the Boston Red Sox. Three of their four selections were pitchers including their final one of the day, when they took LSU righty Anthony Eyanson with the 87th pick.
Eyanson, 20, was a key member of the Tigers' pitching staff during their run to a national championship in 2025. He appeared in 20 games including making 18 starts, going 12-2 with an even 3.00 ERA. In 108 innings he struck out 152 hitters.
Prior to LSU, Eyanson spent two seasons at UC San Diego. He began starting as a true freshman, and went 8-3 during his time there with a 3.07 ERA in 14 appearances as a sophomore.
This pick could represent a steal for the Red Sox, as Eyanson was ranked as the 40th player in the draft by MLB.com heading into Monday. Their breakdown notes his best pitch being a slider, with a fastball in the mid-90s.
Not only did the Red Sox draft three pitchers, but three college pitchers on Day 1 of this draft. Eyanson joins first-round pick Kyson Witherspoon and Marcus Phillips, who was picked in the compensatory round. The Red Sox also drafted an infielder in Henry Godbout from Virginia. The team will make 17 more picks tomorrow to conclude the draft.