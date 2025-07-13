Red Sox go back to pitching with final pick on Day 1 of 2025 MLB Draft

Jun 22, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; LSU Tigers starting pitcher Anthony Eyanson (24) pitches against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The first day of the 2025 MLB Draft was a pitcher-heavy day for the Boston Red Sox. Three of their four selections were pitchers including their final one of the day, when they took LSU righty Anthony Eyanson with the 87th pick.

Eyanson, 20, was a key member of the Tigers' pitching staff during their run to a national championship in 2025. He appeared in 20 games including making 18 starts, going 12-2 with an even 3.00 ERA. In 108 innings he struck out 152 hitters.

Prior to LSU, Eyanson spent two seasons at UC San Diego. He began starting as a true freshman, and went 8-3 during his time there with a 3.07 ERA in 14 appearances as a sophomore.

This pick could represent a steal for the Red Sox, as Eyanson was ranked as the 40th player in the draft by MLB.com heading into Monday. Their breakdown notes his best pitch being a slider, with a fastball in the mid-90s.