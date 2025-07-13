Red Sox double up on pitching with 33rd overall pick in 2025 MLB Draft
The Red Sox have now taken two pitchers with each of their first two selections in the 2025 draft.
The Boston Red Sox took another pitcher with their second pick in the 2025 MLB Draft.
Boston previously acquired the pick, a compensatory selection, from the Milwaukee Brewers as part of a May trade involving pitcher Quinn Priester. With the pick, 33rd overall, they selected right-handed pitcher Marcus Phillips out of Tennessee.
Phillips ranked 61st on MLB.com's own prospect rankings, but 13th at Fangraphs. ESPN's Kiley McDaniel may have had some intel, because he nailed the Phillips selection in his final mock draft posted earlier on Sunday.
New Red Sox pitching prospect Marcus Phillips at Tennessee
Standing at 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds, Phillips most recently went 4-5 with a 3.90 ERA in 17 starts for the Vols in 2025, while striking out 98 batters in 83 innings.
Phillips' "prospect report" at Fangraphs rates his fastball and slider both 55 out of 60, and his changeup 40/50.