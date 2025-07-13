LISTEN LIVE

Red Sox double up on pitching with 33rd overall pick in 2025 MLB Draft

The Red Sox have now taken two pitchers with each of their first two selections in the 2025 draft.

Matt Dolloff
Marcus Phillips

May 21, 2025; Hoover, AL, USA; Tennessee pitcher Marcus Phillips (23) pitches against Alabama in the second round of the SEC Baseball Tournament at the Hoover Met.

Syndication: Tuscaloosa News

The Boston Red Sox took another pitcher with their second pick in the 2025 MLB Draft.

Boston previously acquired the pick, a compensatory selection, from the Milwaukee Brewers as part of a May trade involving pitcher Quinn Priester. With the pick, 33rd overall, they selected right-handed pitcher Marcus Phillips out of Tennessee.

Phillips ranked 61st on MLB.com's own prospect rankings, but 13th at Fangraphs. ESPN's Kiley McDaniel may have had some intel, because he nailed the Phillips selection in his final mock draft posted earlier on Sunday.

Marcus PhillipsSyndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

New Red Sox pitching prospect Marcus Phillips at Tennessee

Standing at 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds, Phillips most recently went 4-5 with a 3.90 ERA in 17 starts for the Vols in 2025, while striking out 98 batters in 83 innings.

Phillips' "prospect report" at Fangraphs rates his fastball and slider both 55 out of 60, and his changeup 40/50.

NEXT: Red Sox Draft Pitcher With 15th Overall Pick In 2025 MLB Draft

Boston Red Soxmarcus phillips
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
Related Stories
Jul 13, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred opens the MLB Draft at The Coca-Cola Roxy. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
MLBRed Sox 2025 MLB Draft trackerAlex Barth
Boston Red Sox logo
MLBRed Sox make minor trade entering All-Star breakTy Anderson
Jun 22, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; LSU Tigers starting pitcher Anthony Eyanson (24) pitches against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
MLBRed Sox go back to pitching with final pick on Day 1 of 2025 MLB DraftAlex Barth
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect