Red Sox draft pitcher with 15th overall pick in 2025 MLB Draft

In the present, things are going real well for chief baseball officer Craig Breslow and his Boston Red Sox. Winners of 10 straight entering the MLB All-Star break, there's not a team in baseball hotter than the Sox.

But Sunday night came with an eye towards the club's future, with pitcher Kyson Witherspoon drafted by the Red Sox with the 15th overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft live from Atlanta.

A 6-foot-2, 207-pound righty, Witherspoon entered the 2025 MLB Draft as the 10th-highest rated prospect, according to MLB.com. ESPN's final draft rankings also had Witherspoon as the 10th-best prospect in this year's class. Baseball America had Witherspoon as high as seventh, too.

At the University of Oklahoma for the last two seasons, Witherspoon is coming off a 2025 season that featured a 10-4 record, 2.65 ERA, and 124 strikeouts in 95 innings over 16 appearances (all starts) for the Sooners.

The 20-year-old Witherspoon possesses a five-pitch arsenal with some strong velocity and nastiness, but the standout pitch comes with a downright filthy cutter that can fall off the face of the earth and leave batters stymied.

"All of his pitches exhibit late movement and are tough to square up, consistently limiting hard contact and generating whiffs," FutureSox.net wrote in a scouting profile on Witherspoon last month. "His fastball and off speed offerings come out of his hand with consistent arm speed. He’s also an athletic mover off the mound, showing body control and fluidity in his mechanics that allow him to repeat his delivery and field his position well."

Witherspoon's addition to the Boston pipeline is a welcomed one, as the Red Sox have just three pitchers in the top 13 or thereabouts in their prospect pool, and with that pool's top pitching prospect (Luis Perales) currently working his way back from undergoing Tommy John surgery a year ago.

