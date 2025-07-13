It looks like the Celtics’ push for Damian Lillard is getting real

Apr 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) during game two of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Celtics' interest in free-agent guard Damian Lillard has extended beyond mutual interest at this point. In fact, the Celtics are actively recruiting Lillard to join their club, and with that recruitment reportedly led by Jayson Tatum.

"According to NBA sources, Tatum has been active in recruiting Lillard to Boston, and the market for the point guard is limited because his injury will prevent him from likely playing most of next season," The Boston Globe's Gary Washburn wrote from Las Vegas over the weekend.

Like Tatum (and the Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton for that matter), the 34-year-old Lillard suffered a torn Achilles during the 2025 NBA Playoffs. That injury played a factor in the Bucks' decision to waive him earlier this summer, and has put his status for the 2025-26 in the air, as noted by Washburn.

A nine-time All Star and a Buck for the last two seasons, Lillard averaged 24.9 points and 7.1 assists per game in 58 games for Milwaukee this past season, and has posted six straight seasons of averaging at least 24 points and seven dimes per contest. That streak will end in 2025-26, of course. But adding Lillard would not be about the 2025-26 season, but the potential of buying low on him now paying off when he's expected to be fully healthy in 2026.

In essence, the Celtics would be adding Lillard in the now so that he can recover along with Tatum and then allow Boston to add two All-Stars back to their lineup when their recoveries are wrapped up, which seems to be something that could be of obvious interest to all parties involved.

Feb 15, 2025; Oakland, CA, USA; Jayson Tatum (0) interacts with guard Damian Lillard (0) of the Milwaukee Bucks during the NBA All Star-Practice at Oracle Arena. (Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images)

Prior to his trade from Portland to Milwaukee, the idea of Lillard coming to Boston was downright laughed at by those close to him. It appeared that he had no interest in coming to Boston, and the Celtics would've been stupid to deal for him. That was only a couple of years ago, and now we're talking about mutual interest and Boston's top superstar taking time out of his recovery to actively recruit the veteran scorer to the Celtics.

So, what's changed?

According to Washburn, Lillard and Tatum have developed a close friendship dating back to their time playing together for Team USA at the Olympics in 2020. They've since had more moments together given Tatum's progression as a legitimate superstar and involvement in pretty much any and all All-Star fun.

It's been enough for some out there to tab Boston as the favorite for Dame.

"I think if I had to rank teams, I’d have Boston at the top right now, but that could change," ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel posted on X this past week. "A lot of teams interested in Dame. He’s focused on rehab and family right now. No rush to make a decision anytime soon."

It might also help both Tatum and Lillard to have a running mate of sorts in the recovery process from the same sort of injury, with Tatum being downright honest about the frustrating nature of the comeback from such a major injury.

If the Celtics are able to get under the second apron (and they are one minor move away from accomplishing that), they will be able to offer Lillard a two-year contract using the taxpayer mid-level exception. Other teams could (and might) offer more, obviously. But money might not be an issue the deciding factor for Lillard at this point given the fact that he's going to be paid $22.5 million per year by the Bucks (to not play for them) over the next five years.

Speaking with reporters this past week, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens made it clear that the best thing the Celtics could add to their roster would be a healthy Tatum. That's especially true after the Celtics had to sell off both Jrue Holiday (to Portland) and Kristaps Porzingis (to Atlanta) for not even pennies but Hampton Beach arcade tokens on the dollar.

But how about adding two All-Star level players back to the court in 2026?