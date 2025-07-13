Red Sox 2025 MLB Draft tracker

The Boston Red Sox's 10-game winning streak heading into the MLB All-Star break has all eyes on the current status of the team, but the front office quickly had to turn their attention to the further future after Sunday's win. That's because they were busy Sunday night with the first three rounds of the 2025 MLB Draft.

In total the Red Sox have 21 picks in the 20-round draft. That includes picks in Competitive Balance Round A and the compensatory round. They do not have their original second round pick, which was forfeited for signing Alex Bregman who received a qualifying offer from the Houston Astros.

Here's a look at the picks the Red Sox have made so far, and what's to come. Rounds 1-3 happened Sunday night, with the remainder of the draft taking place throughout the day on Monday.

Round 1, Pick 15:

RHP Kyson Witherspoon, Oklahoma

Witherspoon fell to the Red Sox after being ranked as the 10th player in the draft by MLB.com and seventh by Baseball America. The hard-throwing righty was 10-4 with a 2.65 ERA at Oklahoma last year with 124 strikeouts in 95 innings.

Competitive Balance Round A, Pick 33:

RHP Marcus Phillips, Tennessee

With their second pick the Red Sox continued to target pitching by taking righty Marcus Phillips out of Tennessee. As a junior last season he started 17 games for the Vols going 4-5 with a 3.90 ERA. MLB.com had him as the 61st-ranked prospect in the draft, while Fangraphs had him 13th. The Red Sox received this pick when they traded away Quinn Priester to the Milwaukee Brewers in April.

Compensatory Round 2, Pick 75:

INF Henry Godbout, Virginia

With their lone non-pitching pick of Day 1 the Red Sox took Godbout. He had a massive sophomore year for the Cavaliers in 2024 and while he didn't quite hit the same numbers in 2025 he still produced enough to be named second-team All-ACC.

Round 3, Pick 87:

RHP Anthony Eyanson, LSU

After starting his college career at UC San Diego Eyanson transferred to LSU last year as a junior. He made an immediate impact as a starter for the Tigers, going 12-2 in 20 appearances with an even 3.00 ERA and 152 strikeouts in 108 innings. In the postseason alone he went 3-0 and earned the win in the championship-clinching game in Omaha, pitching 6.1 innings while striking out nine hitters.

