Red Sox 2025 MLB Draft tracker
Keeping track of the Boston Red Sox’s 2025 MLB Draft class.
The Boston Red Sox's 10-game winning streak heading into the MLB All-Star break has all eyes on the current status of the team, but the front office quickly had to turn their attention to the further future after Sunday's win. That's because they were busy Sunday night with the first three rounds of the 2025 MLB Draft.
In total the Red Sox have 21 picks in the 20-round draft. That includes picks in Competitive Balance Round A and the compensatory round. They do not have their original second round pick, which was forfeited for signing Alex Bregman who received a qualifying offer from the Houston Astros.
Here's a look at the picks the Red Sox have made so far, and what's to come. Rounds 1-3 happened Sunday night, with the remainder of the draft taking place throughout the day on Monday.
Round 1, Pick 15:
RHP Kyson Witherspoon, Oklahoma
Witherspoon fell to the Red Sox after being ranked as the 10th player in the draft by MLB.com and seventh by Baseball America. The hard-throwing righty was 10-4 with a 2.65 ERA at Oklahoma last year with 124 strikeouts in 95 innings.
Competitive Balance Round A, Pick 33:
RHP Marcus Phillips, Tennessee
With their second pick the Red Sox continued to target pitching by taking righty Marcus Phillips out of Tennessee. As a junior last season he started 17 games for the Vols going 4-5 with a 3.90 ERA. MLB.com had him as the 61st-ranked prospect in the draft, while Fangraphs had him 13th. The Red Sox received this pick when they traded away Quinn Priester to the Milwaukee Brewers in April.
Compensatory Round 2, Pick 75:
INF Henry Godbout, Virginia
With their lone non-pitching pick of Day 1 the Red Sox took Godbout. He had a massive sophomore year for the Cavaliers in 2024 and while he didn't quite hit the same numbers in 2025 he still produced enough to be named second-team All-ACC.
Round 3, Pick 87:
RHP Anthony Eyanson, LSU
After starting his college career at UC San Diego Eyanson transferred to LSU last year as a junior. He made an immediate impact as a starter for the Tigers, going 12-2 in 20 appearances with an even 3.00 ERA and 152 strikeouts in 108 innings. In the postseason alone he went 3-0 and earned the win in the championship-clinching game in Omaha, pitching 6.1 innings while striking out nine hitters.
Remaining picks:
Round 4, Pick 118
Round 5, Pick 148
Round 6, Pick 178
Round 7, Pick 208
Round 8, Pick 238
Round 9, Pick 268
Round 10, Pick 298
Round 11, Pick 328
Round 12, Pick 358
Round 13, Pick 388
Round 14, Pick 418
Round 15, Pick 448
Round 16, Pick 478
Round 17, Pick 508
Round 18, Pick 538
Round 19, Pick 568
Round 20, Pick 598