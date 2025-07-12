Red Sox lose another starter to season-ending injury

Jul 11, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Hunter Dobbins (73) is taken out of the game after being hurt after a play at first against the Tampa Bay Rays in the second inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

The injury that knocked Red Sox starter Hunter Dobbins out of Friday's start against the Rays has ended with a worst case scenario result, as the Red Sox revealed Saturday that Dobbins suffered a torn right ACL on the play.

The injury occurred in the second inning of what was Dobbins' first start since coming off the injured list due to an elbow issue that popped up following a disastrous June 20 outing in San Francisco.

Dobbins wanted to stay in the game, but was in visible pain after an attempted warm-up pitch, which ended his night and ultimately his 2025 season.

“I mean, I knew what happened," Dobbins, speaking in the clubhouse ahead of Saturday's showdown with the Rays, admitted. "You’re trying to come out here and compete with these guys, trying to win games, and then just to kind of know that you’re done for the year, it’s pretty tough.”

A relatively surprising success story on this year's club, the 25-year-old's season comes to a close with a 4-1 record in 13 games (11 starts), along with a 4.13 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 61 innings of work.

Dobbins is now the second Red Sox pitcher to suffer a season-ending injury, with Kutter Crawford also expected to miss the rest of the 2025 season (before even making an appearance) due to a wrist injury that required surgery in June.

With Dobbins done for the season, Boston's first move to address his loss has come with Richard Fitts called up from Triple-A Worcester. In eight MLB starts this season, the 25-year-old Fitts has posted a 1-3 record and 4.28 ERA for the Red Sox, and earned a victory with six strikeouts and two earned runs in 5.2 innings against the Rockies this past Wednesday.

Behind Fitts on the organizational depth, the Red Sox also have starter Kyle Harrison (part of the return in the Devers trade) in Triple-A Worcester. But Harrison's put up 1-2 record, and struggled to the tune of 20 hits (five home runs) allowed over 13 innings, ‘good’ for a 7.62 ERA for the Woo Sox.

The Red Sox also have a wild card option in their deck with Tanner Houck attempting to work his way back to the big league roster.

An All Star for Boston a year ago, Houck has been downright miserable in his nine outings for Boston this year, with an 0-3 record, 8.04 record, batters hitting .318 off of him, and 57 hits and 10 home runs allowed over just 43.2 innings of work. Houck was absolutely smoked in his last MLB outing, too, with 11 earned runs allowed in just 2.1 innings of work against the Tigers.

Since then, Houck has gone through some rehab outings in the minors, but has gone through some similar struggles through four appearances with Worcester.

It's all been enough for Craig Breslow to seemingly pump the brakes as best as possible when the topic of a Houck return came up on Friday.

"I think we’re still talking through what the situation looks like," Breslow said when discussing Houck, according to MassLive's Chris Cotillo, with Cotillo noting that this quote came before the Red Sox lost Dobbins to injury. "Obviously, he’s been a really good starter in the big leagues for some time. We’ll have to figure out what’s right for Tanner and what’s right for the team."

And given the strain that's currently on Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet — and with Crochet skipping the All-Star Game for load management (preserving even just one extra inning in his arm) — it may be enough for Breslow and the Red Sox to have to make adding another start the top priority at the deadline.