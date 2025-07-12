Brad Stevens reveals directives from new Celtics ownership

Apr 4, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Bill Chisholm, who leads a group that is buying the Boston Celtics looks on past Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla during the second half of their game against the Phoenix Suns at TD Garden.

It's a new world for Brad Stevens and the Boston Celtics.

After winning a title in 2024, losing Jayson Tatum to a torn Achilles, and staring down the barrel of second apron penalties, the Celtics have acknowledged the limitations that were in front of them this summer and properly adjusted. Jrue Holiday, whose two-way impact completely changed the complexion of Boston's backcourt for the better, out. Kristaps Porzingis, a 'unicorn' who had been on the Green's radar since he first broke into the league with the Knicks, out. And there maybe even be more cost-cutting moves on the way.

And at the top of all of this is a new ownership group, with Bill Chisholm overseeing things following his purchase of the Celtics from Wyc Grousbeck.

These are strange, uncertain times indeed.

But according to Stevens, who held court with the media earlier this week for the first time since clearing a whole bunch of money off their books, there's no purely financial-driven directive coming his way from Chisholm this summer.

"Bill has been pretty clear from the get go that he wants to make sure that we’re prioritizing basketball assets and the ability to retool this thing at the highest level we can," Stevens, now in his fifth offseason in his new role as the team's president of basketball operations, revealed. "The most important acquisition that we’re going to be able to make in the next couple of years is getting Tatum out of a boot, right? I mean, we’re not beating that one. That’s gonna be the best thing that can happen for us."

There's a few notables within that quote, too. One is the admission that this is a 'retool' in Boston. I mean, with all due respect to Georges Niang and Anfernee Simons, the returns on those aforementioned trades alone would've told you as much, but it's good that the Celtics are not fooling themselves into delusions of grandeur. The second, of course, is that the Celtics are by all means in a holding pattern as an organization until Tatum is back on the court and playing. But the third and perhaps most important is that with this being a retool and not an outright rebuild, the new owner doesn't seem to have anything resembling an overwhelming interest in full-on tearing things down and going even wilder with something like a Jaylen Brown or Derrick White trade.

Instead, the message to Stevens from above seems to be more about maintaining the Celtics' options so that it's right back to contention when Tatum is back and ready to go hopefully sometime in 2026.

"We have most of our first-round picks still other than the ’29 one, we have a lot of second [round picks] so we have flexibility there," Stevens offered. "We don’t want to take away our chance to use those to become the best that we could be over the next few years just to make a move to help save money.

"I think that has been very clearly stated to me."

As things stand right now, the Celtics are a minor move from officiallygetting out from under the second apron (less than half a million dollars). But the Celtics are also still over $12 million over the first apron, and just over $20 million above the luxury tax. There's legitimate benefits to the Celtics getting out from under all of those things as soon as possible, the biggest of which being the spending bonanza that the C's could go on in 2027 if they get under the luxury tax for this season and the 2026-27 season.

It's something the Celtics could achieve with a Simons trade, and why the talk of the Celtics 'actively looking' to trade the 26-year-old on the hook for over $27.6 million in 2025-26 has continued to gain steam in recent days.

But it's not something that ownership has demanded, especially if it comes at the cost of an extra asset attached to it, as Stevens explained.