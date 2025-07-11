LISTEN LIVE

Red Sox officially activate two players from IL, both will start Friday night

Not only are the Boston Red Sox surging into the All-Star break, they’re getting healthier as well. On Friday the team activated both Alex Bregman and Hunter Dobbins from the…

Alex Barth

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – APRIL 06: Alex Bregman #2 of the Boston Red Sox hits a three-run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the third inning at Fenway Park on April 06, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

Brian Fluharty/Getty Images

Not only are the Boston Red Sox surging into the All-Star break, they're getting healthier as well. On Friday the team activated both Alex Bregman and Hunter Dobbins from the IL.

Bregman's return was teased by manager Alex Cora earlier this week. The 31-year-old third baseman missed 43 games with a calf injury.

Prior to getting hurt Bregman had been one of the top performers in the Red Sox lineup. In 51 games before getting hurt he was slashing .299/.385/.553, with 11 home runs and 35 runs driven in. That was enough to earn him a spot in the 2025 MLB All-Star game despite missing a month and a half leading up to the vote.

In his return, Bregman will bat second and play third base. Prior to getting hurt he batted third in all 51 of his games to start the season, but that was prior to the Rafael Devers trade which occurred after his injury.

Dobbins had a shorter IL stint, with his last start coming on June 20. It was immediately after that performance - in which he allowed four earned runs and five walks in four innings - that he was placed on the IL with a right elbow injury. Prior to that game the rookie was 4-1 with a 3.74 ERA on the season, with that outing increasing it to 4.10.

Now Dobbins will get right back on the mound as he gets the start on Friday night. He did make one rehab start last week, striking out eight hitters and allowing just one earned run in five innings for the Portland Sea Dogs.

In order to make room on the roster to bring Bregman and Dobbins back, the Red Sox options infielder David Hamilton and relief pitcher Isaiah Campbell to Triple-A Worcester. This is after there was some speculation that rookie Marcelo Mayer could be the one getting sent down to make room for Bregman. Mayer had been filling in for Bregman at third base since his injury, but now moves to second base with Bregman back in the lineup.

With Bregman and Dobbins back in the lineup, the Red Sox will be looking to extend their MLB-best active winning streak to eight games. First pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park is set for 7:10 p.m. ET.

Boston Red SoxMLB
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
