Red Sox pitcher replaced in 2025 MLB All-Star Game

The American League pitching staff will be one Red Sox rep short at next week's 2025 MLB All-Star Game in Atlanta.

That confirmation came down Friday, with word that Detroit's Casey Mize has officially replaced Garrett Crochet on the club's active roster.

Although it's currently unclear why Crochet is being removed from the active roster, it stands to reason it has everything to do with preserving his arm for the playoff race the Red Sox now find themselves in after rattling off seven straight wins following Thursday's win over the Rays. Boston begins Friday's slate in the third and final wild card spot in the American League, and are also just five games back of the first-place Blue Jays in the AL East.

And Crochet has been a massive part of that success, too, with a 9-4 record and 2.39 ERA (seventh-best in baseball) through 19 starts this season. Crochet has also fanned an MLB-best 151 batters through that 19-start run.

But perhaps most notably, Crochet has already thrown 120.1 innings, which is tied with the Giants' Logan Webb for the most in baseball but also has the towering lefty just 25.2 innings away from matching his season total in 2024.

Crochet, who was an All-Star with the White Sox last season, is also expected to get the ball for Saturday's head-to-head with the Rays, too, putting him on short rest for a potential All-Star Game appearance. A short outing or not, that probably wouldn't have been of great interest to the Red Sox given everything else mentioned to this point and Crochet's value to them down the stretch.

With Crochet out, the Red Sox reps at the 2026 MLB All-Star Game will be Alex Bregman (who has already said he's unlikely to play in the game as he works his way back from a quad injury) and closer Aroldis Chapman.

It'll be interesting to see if the Red Sox do sneak another rep on the American League roster, however, as the Mariners' Julio Rodriguez has opted out of this year'a All-Star Game to focus on resting in preparation for the second half. That decision could potentially lead to Ceddanne Rafaela getting the call for the AL.