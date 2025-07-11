LISTEN LIVE

Celtics could have opportunity to make surprise reunion

An old friend could be on the verge of becoming available for short money for Brad Stevens.

Matt Dolloff
Marcus Smart

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 05: Marcus Smart #36 of the Washington Wizards shoots the ball against the Utah Jazz during the second half at Capital One Arena on March 5, 2025 in Washington, DC.

Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Could the Boston Celtics turn to an old friend to bolster their guard depth chart amid a cost-cutting offseason?

If a new post by NBA analyst Jake Weinbach is any indication, Marcus Smart may be on the verge of becoming available, if Brad Stevens wants to bring the veteran guard back to Boston. Weinbach posted on X Thursday: "A potential reunion between Marcus Smart and the Celtics would not be off the table. ... The Wizards, who now carry 17 players on the active roster, are expected to offload key veterans to make room for younger assets and would reportedly prefer to send Smart to a desired location."

The question then, of course, is whether Smart would even consider a return to Boston desirable. But assuming Smart wants to go back to the C's, Stevens would have to figure out a way to match his $21.5 million hit. Smart could also negotiate a buyout with Washington, which would make him a free agent and available to join a new team on the veteran minimum, which would be more than $3 million. Either way, adding Smart certainly wouldn't help the Celtics' apparent plans to continue shedding payroll this summer.

Marcus SmartPhoto by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Marcus Smart

Smart was originally traded from the Celtics to the Memphis Grizzlies prior to the 2023-24 season, then moved to the Wizards in a three-team trade that also involved the Kings ahead of the 2025 trade deadline. After trading Jrue Holiday, Derrick White and Payton Pritchard comprise the closest things to point guards with any NBA experience on the C's roster.

At this point in his career, Smart would hopefully accept that he would not take over a leadership role with the Celtics, which he embraced over the course of his first stint in Boston. The 31-year-old would ideally be a 3-and-D specialist off the bench. And again, that's assuming that there's even mutual interest in a reunion.

For now, it's only a mere possibility. But it does feel likely that Smart will become available.

NEXT: Celtics Reportedly ‘Actively Looking’ To Shed More Salary Via Trade

Boston CelticsMarcus Smartwashington wizards
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
Related Stories
Brad Stevens
NBAReport: Celtics still ‘actively looking’ to shed more salary via tradeTy Anderson
AJ Dybantsa #7 of Team USA goes up for a dunk during the 2025 Nike Hoop Summit at Moda Center on April 12, 2025 in Portland, Oregon.
NBAAJ Dybansta talks Brockton, BYU, and building strengthAdam 12
Jaylen Brown
NBACeltics announce NBA Cup groupMatt Dolloff
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect