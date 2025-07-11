Celtics could have opportunity to make surprise reunion

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 05: Marcus Smart #36 of the Washington Wizards shoots the ball against the Utah Jazz during the second half at Capital One Arena on March 5, 2025 in Washington, DC.

Could the Boston Celtics turn to an old friend to bolster their guard depth chart amid a cost-cutting offseason?

If a new post by NBA analyst Jake Weinbach is any indication, Marcus Smart may be on the verge of becoming available, if Brad Stevens wants to bring the veteran guard back to Boston. Weinbach posted on X Thursday: "A potential reunion between Marcus Smart and the Celtics would not be off the table. ... The Wizards, who now carry 17 players on the active roster, are expected to offload key veterans to make room for younger assets and would reportedly prefer to send Smart to a desired location."

The question then, of course, is whether Smart would even consider a return to Boston desirable. But assuming Smart wants to go back to the C's, Stevens would have to figure out a way to match his $21.5 million hit. Smart could also negotiate a buyout with Washington, which would make him a free agent and available to join a new team on the veteran minimum, which would be more than $3 million. Either way, adding Smart certainly wouldn't help the Celtics' apparent plans to continue shedding payroll this summer.

Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Marcus Smart

Smart was originally traded from the Celtics to the Memphis Grizzlies prior to the 2023-24 season, then moved to the Wizards in a three-team trade that also involved the Kings ahead of the 2025 trade deadline. After trading Jrue Holiday, Derrick White and Payton Pritchard comprise the closest things to point guards with any NBA experience on the C's roster.

At this point in his career, Smart would hopefully accept that he would not take over a leadership role with the Celtics, which he embraced over the course of his first stint in Boston. The 31-year-old would ideally be a 3-and-D specialist off the bench. And again, that's assuming that there's even mutual interest in a reunion.