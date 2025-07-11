LISTEN LIVE

Hunter Dobbins leaves first start back from IL early

Hunter Dobbins left Friday’s Boston Red Sox game early due to a knee injury.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JULY 11: Hunter Dobbins #73 of the Boston Red Sox walks off of the field during the second inning of a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park on July 11, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

While much of the attention heading into Friday night's Boston Red Sox game was about the return of Alex Bregman, he wasn't the only player back in the lineup. Rookie pitcher Hunter Dobbins was activated before the game as well, and took the mound for his first start since June 20, after missing three weeks with a right elbow injury.

However, his return ended up being a brief one. In the second inning while covering first base he landed awkwardly on the bag with his right leg and came up limping. After getting checked on by the medial staff he attempted to throw a warm-up pitch but at that point was pulled by manager Alex Cora. The NESN broadcast later reported it is a knee injury.

According to Christopher Smith of MassLive, Dobbins left the ballpark prior to the end of the game to undergo an MRI. Cora did not have any major update after the game, telling reporters "he said he felt it when he jumped for the throw and when he landed, so we’ll see."

In total Dobbins pitched 1.2 innings, allowing two hits and a run with two strikeouts. With his early exit it turned into a de facto bullpen game for the Sox, who went on to use six relief pitchers. Brennan Bernardino did the majority of the work throwing 2.1 innings, with Chris Murphy getting the win after throwing a scoreless top of the ninth. The Red Sox went on to win 5-4 on a walk-off home run from Ceddanne Rafaela.

If Dobbins continues to miss time, the Red Sox will have options to fill his spot in the rotation. Tanner Houck is expected to return from the IL soon, with his rehab clock running out on July 17. The team also has Richard Fitts and Kyle Harrison in Triple-A.

The Red Sox will also have some time to make a decision. They have two more games left before the All-Star break, and after Sunday's series finale against the Rays will have four days off and wont' return to action until the 18th on the road against the Chicago Cubs.

