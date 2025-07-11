Report: Celtics still ‘actively looking’ to shed more salary via trade

Brad Stevens and the Celtics are not done dealing.

Not if Stevens is able to have his say between now and the start of next season, anyway, according to a new report from ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

“I’ve talked to other teams who have said the Celtics are actively trying to trade Anfernee Simons," WIndhorst said on the latest episode of 'The Hoop Collective' on ESPN. "Whether they can or not is neither here [nor there].”

Acquired from Portland in the deal that shed Jrue Holiday's contract from Boston's books, the 26-year-old Simons has always been considered a potential 'flip' candidate for the C's given both their own situation as well as his 2025-26 contract that comes with a charge north of $27.6 million.

A first-round pick in 2018 and a Blazer for all seven of his NBA seasons to date, Simons is coming off a 2024-25 season that featured 19.3 points and 4.8 assists per game in 70 games. In addition to those averages, Simons also shot 42.6 percent from the field, and 36.3 percent from three-point range, with 2024-25 marking his third straight season of averaging at least eight three-point attempts per game, making him a potential fit for a Joe Mazzulla offense.

And speaking with reporters for the first time since the Holiday-to-Portland trade was completed earlier this week, Stevens highlighted what it is that his club likes about what Simons could potentially bring to their club.

“Anfernee is a guy people out here probably don’t see as much because of the time that they play,” Stevens said (via MassLive). “But his ability to score, to shoot the ball, make really hard shots, is pretty elite and you look a guy that’s 26 years old and averaged 20 a game for three straight years, I think he’s a really good player, and I think he can get better. That’s a big part of it."

If the Celtics are indeed intent on trying to flip Simons out of town, that's one hell of a sales pitch from Stevens. And though there's the obvious case to be made that Simons will help replace some of the scoring that the Celtics lost and will continue to be without as Jayson Tatum continues his recover from a torn Achilles, trading Simons likely comes as the Celtics' acknowledgement that this upcoming season will not be their season. And that it's ultimately in the best interest of the club to do everything they can to get out of the luxury tax and see what options they could explore to reset their repeater tax penalty.

As for a potential Simons market, it's worth mentioning that the word out of Portland seemed to indicate that the Blazers have surveyed his market for some time before ultimately dumping him on Boston in the Holiday trade. In other words, it's best not to get your hopes up, even if your chief concern is simply dumping the expiring contract on another team.

But as it relates to potential landing spots, teams like the Pistons or Clippers could make sense as clubs that could use Simons, while the Celtics themselves might not be against the idea of trading Simons and acquiring some team's project center in the return given how thin the Celtics currently are at the five.