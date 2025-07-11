Buy or sell: How will the Red Sox trade deadline priorities line up with demand?

Just two games shy of the All-Star break, the Boston Red Sox are surging. The team has won seven games in a row, and is now a season-high five games over .500. With this recent run the Sox have put themselves squarely in the playoff picture in mid-July - entering play on Friday they hold the third and final Wild Card spot in the American League and are even just five games back in the division.

It's almost a 180 from where things were with this team about a month ago. Hanging right around .500, they traded their best hitter Rafael Devers in a salary-dump move. From there they lost eight of their next 12.

Despite that deal, in a post-trade press conference both team president and CEO Sam Kennedy and chief baseball officer Craig Breslow both committed to remaining aggressive in putting the team in position to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2021. "This is in no way signifying a waving of the white flag on 2025," Breslow said at the time. "We are as committed as we were six months ago to putting a winning team on the field to competing for the division and making a deep postseason run."

Breslow also mentioned the deal giving the Red Sox more 'flexibility' in terms of roster construction, and that the team could start to use the extra recourses "as early as the 2025 trade deadline."

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images <em>This will be Craig Breslow's third trade deadline at the helm for the Red Sox. </em>

It's almost time for him and the team to back those claims with actions. They have the flexibility gained from that trade, and a team that still appears to be worth investing in in the aftermath of that trade.

Despite that though, rumors still persist about the Red Sox moving more key members of this team as the deadline approaches. Two players in particular have gotten the most attention. All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman is one name that has come up in reports, and buzz around Jarren Duran seems to have picked up as of late with a potential log jam looming in the outfield upon the return of Masataka Yoshida from the IL.

One team in particular seems to have elevated interest in Duran. "The San Diego Padres, according to an industry source, have been relentless in their pursuit of Duran and have repeatedly approached the Red Sox," MassLive's Sean McAdam wrote on Friday morning.

If teams really are trying to pry away some of the Red Sox's key players - and an All-Star closer and former All-Star outfielder should yield relatively significant returns at the deadline - will the Red Sox try to split the difference? If presented with the right offer, could the Sox sell while also buying?

That could be in play with Duran. As well as he's played the team does need to redistribute the talent in its lineup somehow, in particular needing right-handed bats and a true first baseman if possible. While most trade deadline deals involve an MLB player for a prospect or prospects, the Red Sox could pursue swapping Duran with another immediate impact player from a contending team. If the Padres (or other teams) are as desperate as McAdam's report suggests, this may be an option.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images Could the Red Sox trade Jarren Duran to improve there lineup elsewhere?

In that sense, the Red Sox in theory could get more player-wise in return for Duran than they did for Devers. After all, this deal wouldn't involve unloading a $300-plus million contract.

It would be a little bit trickier with Chapman, simply because any team looking for bullpen help is not going to have a back-of-the-bullpen arm to send back to Boston. If the Red Sox were to try to move him and stay in contention, it might be trading him for a bat, and then using Duran to re-strengthen the bullpen. That's something that Jim Bowden of The Athletic theorized recently - mentioning that Chapman could have significant value on the market, and that the Red Sox could then flip Duran to the Cleveland Guardians for 27-year-old three-time All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase. Such a move would be moving a player or two off the Major League roster, but it wouldn't be 'selling.'

Whatever the Red Sox do at the deadline, the moves have to be centered around the here and now. Squarely in the playoff mix, this front office can't afford to be moving key players for long-term prospects during a four-year playoff drought and with just one postseason appearance since 2018. Such a move or moves being the dominant deals for the Red Sox come July 31 would be another in a recent line of letdown deadlines by the club.