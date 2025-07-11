Bruins announce 2025 preseason schedule

Feb 4, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) gets set for a face-off during the first period against the Minnesota Wild at TD Garden.

The Bruins and first-year head coach Marco Sturm are still building their foundation. And though it'll be a multi-year process (something that nobody has shied away from acknowledging), that work begins in training camp.

General manager Don Sweeney and the Bruins didn't hide from the fact that last year's training camp was not up to their standard, and it'll be on Sturm and his staff to make sure that this fall's camp begins with the bang they want.

"I'm going to prepare for training camp day one, and I'm going to set the tone there, and we're going to set the tone as a team and as an organization and that's all what I'm thinking right now," Sturm said at his introductory press conference outside TD Garden last month. "Really, I'm very honest because I know when we do that the right way, it will be fine, all right, it will be positive.

"But again, we got to put the work in first, we’re going to build that foundation again from the bottom. And I'm just going to look ahead for something I just can't control right now. So again, this is my focus right now. Get to know the players, build that relationship, getting everyone on the same page and get them excited again to wear this jersey every night.”

And though the work begins in camp, the Bruins also know when their preseason slate will begin, with all six of Boston's preseason contests getting dates, times, and opponents ahead of the 2025-26 season.

The full preseason schedule goes as follows...

Sunday, Sept. 21 vs. Capitals, 5 p.m. (TD Garden)

Tuesday, Sept. 23 at Rangers, 7 p.m. (Madison Square Garden)

Saturday, Sept. 27 at Flyers, 5 p.m. (Wells Fargo Center)

Kyle Ross-Imagn Images Nov 2, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Garnet Hathaway (19) looks to deflect a shot against Boston Bruins goalie Joonas Korpisalo (70) in the second period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Monday, Sept. 29 vs. Flyers, 7 p.m. (TD Garden)

Thursday, Oct. 2 at Capitals, 7 p.m. (Capital One Arena)

Saturday, Oct. 4 vs. Rangers, 2 p.m. (TD Garden)