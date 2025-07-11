LISTEN LIVE

Bruins announce 2025 preseason schedule

The Bruins officially have the dates and times of their six-game preseason slate.

Ty Anderson
David Pastrnak

David Pastrnak

Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

The Bruins and first-year head coach Marco Sturm are still building their foundation. And though it'll be a multi-year process (something that nobody has shied away from acknowledging), that work begins in training camp.

General manager Don Sweeney and the Bruins didn't hide from the fact that last year's training camp was not up to their standard, and it'll be on Sturm and his staff to make sure that this fall's camp begins with the bang they want.

"I'm going to prepare for training camp day one, and I'm going to set the tone there, and we're going to set the tone as a team and as an organization and that's all what I'm thinking right now," Sturm said at his introductory press conference outside TD Garden last month. "Really, I'm very honest because I know when we do that the right way, it will be fine, all right, it will be positive.

"But again, we got to put the work in first, we’re going to build that foundation again from the bottom. And I'm just going to look ahead for something I just can't control right now. So again, this is my focus right now. Get to know the players, build that relationship, getting everyone on the same page and get them excited again to wear this jersey every night.” 

And though the work begins in camp, the Bruins also know when their preseason slate will begin, with all six of Boston's preseason contests getting dates, times, and opponents ahead of the 2025-26 season.

The full preseason schedule goes as follows...

Sunday, Sept. 21 vs. Capitals, 5 p.m. (TD Garden)

Tuesday, Sept. 23 at Rangers, 7 p.m. (Madison Square Garden)

Saturday, Sept. 27 at Flyers, 5 p.m. (Wells Fargo Center)

Joonas Korpisalo

Nov 2, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Garnet Hathaway (19) looks to deflect a shot against Boston Bruins goalie Joonas Korpisalo (70) in the second period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Monday, Sept. 29 vs. Flyers, 7 p.m. (TD Garden)

Thursday, Oct. 2 at Capitals, 7 p.m. (Capital One Arena)

Saturday, Oct. 4 vs. Rangers, 2 p.m. (TD Garden)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 05: Elias Lindholm #28 of the Boston Bruins celebrates his second period goal against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on February 05, 2025 in New York City.

Ty AndersonEditor
Ty Anderson is 98.5 The Sports Hub’s friendly neighborhood straight-edge kid. Ty has been covering the Bruins (and other Boston teams) since 2010, has been a member of the PHWA since 2013, and went left to right across your radio dial and joined The Sports Hub in 2018. Ty also writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to the Boston Celtics and Boston Red Sox.
Marco Sturm
BOSTON, MA - JUNE 24: Boston Bruins fans hold a giant flag with the Boston Logo on it prior Game Six of the 2013 NHL Stanley Cup Final against the Chicago Blackhawks at TD Garden on June 24, 2013 in Boston, Massachusetts.
New Bruins like James Hagens, pictured at the 2025 NHL Draft, are generating excitement for fans.
