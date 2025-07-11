AJ Dybansta talks Brockton, BYU, and building strength

AJ Dybansta is the biggest story to come out of the City of Champions in years, and he brought his story to Toucher & Hardy.

Thanks are in order first. Leroy Irvin, who you hear on weekends here at the Sports Hub, also produces The Get Up Crew on our sister station HOT 96.9. He booked AJ on his show, then offered to send him our way. So thank you, Leroy. You are the man.

We welcomed all six feet, nine inches of AJ Dybansta--alongside his father Ace--to the show on Thursday morning. AJ's story has been everywhere over the past year, so it was exciting to have him and his dad giving us the latest live in studio.

AJ Dybansta: Growing

AJ and Ace took turns on the mic telling Fred, Hardy and Jon about the young star using the pandemic shutdown to his advantage by working on his growing body and building strength. They talked about AJ's recent gold metal win, too.