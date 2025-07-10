This Red Sox rumor is concerning for anyone hoping to see them buy

If you're waiting for the Boston Red Sox to be buyers at the trade deadline, don't get your hopes up too high.

They've been prominent in recent reports about the possibility of trading Jarren Duran, and possibly even Alex Bregman. But a new story by Jim Bowden at The Athletic suggests that even closer Aroldis Chapman could be on the block, if the Detroit Tigers want him bad enough for their expected World Series run.

Bowden mentions Chapman among five other closers around baseball as potential targets for the Tigers ahead of the trade deadline. Notably, he describes Chapman and the Pirates' David Bednar as "the most realistic acquisitions" for Detroit. Chapman would make sense as a trade chip if the Red Sox had fallen out of the playoff race by July 31, but there are multiple reasons why this trade rumor should spark concern.

Chapman is enjoying one of the best seasons of his career at age 37. While he's always been a strikeout machine and a productive closer, what sets Chapman's first season for the Red Sox apart is his efficiency. As he's maintained a strikeout rate close to 40%, Chapman has virtually cut his walk rate in half from his previous seven seasons (7.4%, down from 14.2% from 2018-24). His performance has earned him his eighth career All-Star selection, despite logging only 15 saves so far in 2025.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Aroldis Chapman

So, needless to say, it would be disappointing if Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow turned around and traded Chapman away amid this run. Especially as Boston rides a six-game win streak that has them four games over .500 and only 1.5 games behind the Rays for the second American League Wild Card spot.

It's worth noting that Bowden later suggested the Cleveland Guardians should trade their closer, Emmanuel Clase, to the Red Sox -- for Duran. Clase led the AL in saves over the previous three seasons in a row, and he'd be under team control in Boston through 2028.

But such a move, combined with a Chapman trade, would still send a message that the Red Sox aren't focused on the here-and-now, but perpetually gazing toward a future that never arrives in the present.

Breslow's offseason sent a different message: that he believes the Red Sox are ready to make a playoff run this season. Abruptly getting rid of one of his All-Stars, in one of the most important spots on the pitching staff, would fly in the face of that.