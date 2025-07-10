LISTEN LIVE

The Red Sox moves we could see before the trade deadline

Movin’, shakin’, headline-makin’

Adam 12

Don't look now, but Boston's ball club is on a bit of a tear. Still, we're expecting a few Red Sox moves before July turns to August.

We started the week on Toucher & Hardy chatting with Tom Caron of NESN. TC was bullish on the Sox as they push toward the All-Star break. Fred, Hardy and Jon wondered if the team might part ways with Jarren Duran. You can watch it all here.

Flash forward three days and the Sox are now coming off a sweep of the lowly Colorado Rockies. The third game in the series saw the long-awaited return of Masataka Yoshida. Masa wasted no time, going 3 for 4 with a run scored and an RBI.

Red Sox moves: Duran, Yoshida

Yoshida's return creates a conundrum: the outfield is now overcrowded, writes Matt Dolloff. The scenario gives even more credence to a potential Duran swap. Minnesota Twins pitcher Joe Ryan, recently named as an AL All-Star, would be a fine match.

But what does an expert like Bill Koch of the Providence Journal have to say? Plenty, it turns out. He wrote about four current Sox that could sway things this season and we covered that and more. It feels good to talk Sox again. Here's hoping it stays that way.

Boston Red SoxJarren DuranMasataka Yoshida
Adam 12Writer
