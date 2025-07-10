Patriots add in-stadium practice to training camp schedule

In an addition to their training camp schedule, the New England Patriots are bringing back the in-stadium practice tradition in 2025. The additional practice was announced on Wednesday.

The Patriots will hold a training camp practice inside Gillette Stadium on Friday, Aug. 1. That date was previously not included when the initial training camp schedule was released. This practice will cap off the second block of practices, with the team now set to be on the field Monday through that week.

According to the team's training camp release, the in-stadium practice will be open to season ticket holders, and is listed as a ticketed event. The start time is listed as 5:30.

In the past under Bill Belichick, this practice was used as sort of a gameday walkthrough and scrimmage. It's usually a non-padded practice. We'll see if Mike Vrabel uses it the same way, or makes a change.