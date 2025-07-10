LISTEN LIVE

Patriots add in-stadium practice to training camp schedule

The New England Patriots have announced an additional in-stadium practice being held inside Gillette Stadium.

Alex Barth
Gillette Stadium following the Patriots in-stadium training camp practice. (Alex Barth/98.5 The Sports Hub)

Alex Barth/98.5 The Sports Hub

In an addition to their training camp schedule, the New England Patriots are bringing back the in-stadium practice tradition in 2025. The additional practice was announced on Wednesday.

The Patriots will hold a training camp practice inside Gillette Stadium on Friday, Aug. 1. That date was previously not included when the initial training camp schedule was released. This practice will cap off the second block of practices, with the team now set to be on the field Monday through that week.

According to the team's training camp release, the in-stadium practice will be open to season ticket holders, and is listed as a ticketed event. The start time is listed as 5:30.

In the past under Bill Belichick, this practice was used as sort of a gameday walkthrough and scrimmage. It's usually a non-padded practice. We'll see if Mike Vrabel uses it the same way, or makes a change.

That in-stadium practice will be the ninth of the summer for the Patriots. They'll get started on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium on July 23. All other Patriots training camp practices are free and open to the public.

New England PatriotsNFL
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
